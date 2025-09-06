Which Meme Heavyweight Claims The Crown During The Coming Market Mania

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06
The meme coin spotlight is shifting once again, and three giants are battling for attention: Shiba Inu, Pepe, and rising challenger Layer Brett. Each one is backed by loyal communities, viral energy, and plenty of buzz, but only one can capture the crown in the coming market mania.

Shiba Inu carries legacy status, Pepe thrives on pure meme momentum, and Layer Brett is the newcomer fusing humor with real utility. As traders gear up for the next big run, the stage is set for a showdown: which contender will lead the charge into 2025?

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The seasoned contender

Shiba Inu has been around long enough to prove it’s more than just Dogecoin’s younger cousin. With its Shibarium Layer 2 and strong retail following, SHIB keeps reinventing itself. But despite loyal supporters, its price momentum often struggles under the weight of massive supply. Investors hoping for a $0.01 dream are facing a steep uphill climb.

That said, Shiba Inu still packs a punch in brand recognition. It has meme status locked in, and its ecosystem, spanning DEX, NFTs, and Shibarium, means it won’t disappear anytime soon. The challenge? Convincing the market it has more upside left than just nostalgia.

Pepe coin (PEPE): The viral disruptor

If Shiba Inu is the old guard, Pepe is the meme storm that blew through 2023. It skyrocketed out of nowhere, fueled by lightning-fast community growth and relentless viral momentum. Its strength lies in raw memetic power, an unstoppable force in crypto that can turn into sudden parabolic runs.

But that same volatility is also its weakness. Pepe can deliver jaw-dropping rallies, then just as quickly retrace when hype cools. Unlike SHIB, it lacks a broader ecosystem to anchor value. For traders chasing adrenaline, Pepe remains a heavyweight. For long-term builders, it might feel like a one-dimensional play.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): the challenger with tech and charm

Layer Brett combines the humor and relatability of memes with the serious backbone of Layer 2 tech. It’s not just about faster transactions or lower fees, it’s building a gamified ecosystem where staking, NFTs, and reward incentives keep the community engaged. Add in 990.46% staking rewards, and suddenly the “fun coin” becomes a liquidity magnet.

At just $0.0055  per token and already $2.8M raised, Layer Brett is winning attention from both meme enthusiasts and serious DeFi players. Instead of hype alone, it offers utility that scales. 

And if all that wasn’t enough, Brett sweetens the deal with perks that keep the community in full control. With no KYC requirements, it stays true to the decentralized spirit of crypto, giving holders full custody of their assets. 

On top of that, there’s a massive $1 million giveaway up for grabs, fueling even more excitement. It’s the kind of bonus that turns curiosity into commitment, pulling more traders into the Brett ecosystem every single day

And the crown goes to…

In a market mania where memes rule, Shiba Inu carries history, Pepe brings raw viral power, but Layer Brett offers something different: sustainability with excitement. By blending humor with real utility, it avoids the trap of fading after one big pump, instead building momentum that keeps the community engaged and the project growing. 

That’s why, as we round up Q3 and heading into Q4 2025, the smart bet for meme dominance may not be the old guard or the viral disruptor, but the challenger rewriting the rules: Layer Brett.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
