Which One is The best crypto to buy and the next Shiba? Pepeto, Little Pepe or Bitcoin Hyper

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/20 05:00
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31851-4.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000608-2.87%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3675-3.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001029-3.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714-1.51%

Looking for the best crypto to buy now as markets base and money rotates into presales? Memecoins are back on desks, and three live tickets keep popping up on scanners: Pepeto (PEPETO), Little Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each is drawing fast community flow, pulling in fresh wallets, and grabbing headlines as traders try to lock early entries ahead of Tier-1 listings and deeper liquidity.

This review stacks them on momentum, brand strength, tokenomics, and near-term catalysts so you can spot the best memecoin presale for outsized upside.

If you want a clean read on which name screens best for risk-reward today, from presale pricing to adoption potential, does Pepeto, Little Pepe, or Bitcoin Hyper deserve your first allocation?

 

Pepeto (PEPETO): Memecoin With Live Utility and Brand Muscle

Pepeto (PEPETO), riffs on the PEPE meme by adding “T O” to the familiar P-E-P-E, turning viral recognition into a distinct identity of its own. 

Under the meme is value: zero-fee trading on PepetoSwap, a native cross-chain bridge, and current staking rewards around 242% APY. 

The presale is live at $0.000000147 with $6.2M+ raised, the code is audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, and the community has topped 100,000. 

A demo exchange is already up, supply is 420T like PEPE, and Tier-1 listing chatter is building as whales take early tranches. 

For anyone screening the best crypto to buy now and invest in, Pepeto pairs brand pull with working toolspositioning the token for real usage and stronger tokenomics into listings.

 

JOIN PEPETO’S PRESALE NOW

pepeto

Little Pepe: Layer-2 Meme Play With Community Heat

Little Pepe is gathering pace in the meme lane, leaning on the Pepe the Frog story and a busy social crowd. Its appeal is community energy, buzz that can drive liquidity and trigger sharp bursts. But it lacks the unique, durable utility Pepeto ships on Ethereum mainnet, so Little Pepe suits traders who want to bet on memecoin hype rather than build a long-term position.

 

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): ZK Rollups on BTC, With Adoption Questions

Hyper Bitcoin (HYPER) pitches a Bitcoin Layer-2 using ZK-rollups and the Solana Virtual Machine to bring fast transactions and smart contracts to BTC. A canonical bridge lets users wrap BTC onto the Hyper chain to stake, trade, and use low-fee dApps, though many analysts still doubt a Bitcoin L2 will gain broad, real-world adoption this cycle.

 

Verdict: Today’s Best Buy in This Presale Trio

Pepeto (PEPETO) checks the boxes as the cleaner, smarter pick right now, and the one best placed to chase the next 100x and SHIBA like memecoin. It sits on Ethereum with a sharp meme brand, real rails that move volume, zero-fee swaps on PepetoSwap, a native cross-chain bridge, current staking rewards near 242% APY, plus a live demo; more than $6.2M is in and the community already exceeds 100,000. 

Little Pepe leans on a Layer-2 angle many teams now copy; the edge is thin without a unique mainnet venue or live bridge, which makes it feel like a short-term swing rather than a long-term hold. 

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is a different idea entirely, ZK rollups and SVM on BTC, but its path looks less certain while the market debates real usage for a Bitcoin L2 this cycle.

If the question is who can capture rotation and compound through listings and on-chain activity, history favors simple, Ethereum-native memes with live tools at launch; on that basis, the best memecoin to buy right now remains Pepeto, which blends meme reach with utility from day one.

Pepeto looks like the play most likely to turn an early entry into outsized returns, the next SHIBA is on the table, so visit the official site and secure your spot while the presale price still holds.

Pepeto: Core Features at a Glance

  • Zero-fee cross-chain bridge: Smooth, low-cost moves across networks to rebalance quickly.
  • PepetoSwap: A dedicated memecoin venue built to deepen liquidity and sharpen execution.
  • Staking: Earn on holdings to align long-term behavior and support stability.
  • Tokenomics for now and later: 420T supply (same as PEPE) with Presale 30%, Staking 30%, Marketing 20%, Liquidity 12.5%, and Development 7.5% to seed books, reward holders, and fund growth.
  • Real utility: Tools that attack fees and fragmentation, not just narrative.
  • Growth setup: Meme demand plus working rails positions Pepeto for sustained traction.

 

BUY PEPETO AT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

 

For more information about PEPETO, visit the links below:

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

 

The post Which One is The best crypto to buy and the next Shiba? Pepeto, Little Pepe or Bitcoin Hyper appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002154-4.69%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.55%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023-1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.82-3.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.44%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.272429-0.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022