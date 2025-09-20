The post Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing new generic listing standards that could change how crypto ETFs launch. At present, each ETF application takes months of scrutiny, often without approval.

A generic standard would allow issuers to bring new ETFs to market under predefined rules. As a result, approval time may shorten to as little as 75 days, creating predictable pipelines instead of case-by-case decisions.

This raises the question of which top crypto stands to gain most from the SEC’s new ETF listing guidelines.

Solana Building On Market Momentum

Solana has already been attracting institutional attention because of its low-cost and fast transactions. If generic rules allow a Solana ETF, investor access would become easier. Consequently, more funds could enter Solana, strengthening its position among the top cryptocurrencies.

However, Solana still carries network stability issues, which might weigh on its long-term ETF appeal. Even so, the likelihood of approval is increasing, and that keeps Solana in the conversation.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Attracting Investors

Attention is also turning to new crypto coins that bring distinct models. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized borrowing and lending system with two lending approaches, Peer-to-Contract for stable assets and Peer-to-Peer for speculative tokens. Borrow interest rates are tied to liquidity utilization, encouraging balance between borrowers and depositors. When liquidity is high, interest remains low to spur borrowing.

When liquidity is scarce, rates rise to attract deposits and accelerate repayments. This structure helps Mutuum maintain capital efficiency across volatile markets.

Phase 6 of the presale is currently underway and selling fast at $0.035, already a 250% increase from the opening phase at $0.01. So far, $16,010,000 has been raised since presale began, and total MUTM holders have reached 16,410.

The next stage, Phase 7, will open at $0.04, a 14.3% increase from the current level. At launch, the token is set at $0.06, and buyers in this phase could see gains near 420%.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also strengthening trust with safeguards like overcollateralization and liquidation bonuses that protect lenders. Borrow caps and deposit caps prevent risky exposure while maintaining fair liquidity.

Enhanced Collateral Efficiency further supports correlated assets, allowing higher borrowing limits for stablecoin pairs. These safeguards demonstrate a carefully designed framework that could sustain long-term participation.

Security is another major highlight. The team has finalized its CertiK audit with a strong 90/100 token scan score. Moreover, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program, rewarding researchers across four severity levels.

This commitment shows the protocol is prioritizing resilience before scaling further. In addition, a new dashboard now tracks top 50 holders, rewarding loyalty with bonus tokens. Community trust is also being built through transparency and active engagement.

Adding to momentum, the team has announced a $100,000 giveaway in MUTM tokens. Ten winners will each claim $10,000 by submitting a wallet, completing tasks, and investing a minimum of $50 in the presale. This initiative further energizes the community while expanding investor reach.

Closing The Opportunity Gap

Generic ETF standards are changing how quickly tokens like Solana, XRP, and Chainlink can secure institutional access. Yet, while established coins stand to gain visibility, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating its own growth path through presale traction, utility-driven models, and strong security measures.

These features highlight why MUTM is standing out in today’s crypto market. Investors watching which top crypto stand to gain from the SEC’s new ETF listing guidelines may find that MUTM is positioning itself as one of the best crypto to buy now.

