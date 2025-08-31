While Dogecoin Waits for $1, Traders Are Banking 1,000% Staking Rewards With Layer Brett

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 02:18
Threshold
T$0.01618+2.08%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009457+0.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.99-0.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10316+3.20%
Capverse
CAP$0.069-2.32%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5339+0.77%

The crypto market thrives on anticipation, and nowhere is that clearer than with Dogecoin. After years of hype, countless headlines, and more than a few celebrity tweets, DOGE holders are still waiting for that symbolic $1 milestone.

But while the world watches and waits, another project is quietly stealing the spotlight. Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, is in crypto presale and already offering something far more immediate: staking rewards that can soar to 1,000%.

Dogecoin’s dilemma in 2025

There’s no denying the cultural impact of Dogecoin. At its current price of $0.22, with a market cap north of $33 billion, DOGE is still the undisputed king of meme coins. Yet its all-time high of $0.73 in May 2021 feels like a relic of the past.

The problem? DOGE has always run on sentiment more than substance. It’s fun, but it lacks the scalability, staking mechanics, and utility investors increasingly demand.

That’s where Layer Brett comes in. While DOGE waits for its next push, LBRETT is positioning itself with genuine value. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers lightning-fast transactions and gas fees that drop to pennies, a stark contrast to the $10–20 surges common on Layer 1.

For traders, that’s not just convenience. It’s accessibility, scalability, and efficiency bundled into a single ERC-20 token.

Why Layer Brett rewards early adopters

For those chasing more than slow grind price action, Layer Brett provides an alternative. The presale is live, with one meme token priced at $0.005. More importantly, it comes with staggering staking opportunities.

Early buyers can stake their tokens immediately, earning yields that have touched four digits. That’s right: a chance to lock in 1,000% rewards, though rates decline as more participants join. Compared to DOGE, which offers no staking utility at all, the contrast couldn’t be sharper.

Here’s what sets LBRETT apart:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 advantage: Ultra-fast, low-cost, scalable transactions.
  • Massive staking rewards: Early APYs in the thousands.
  • Meme energy with real utility: From gamified staking to NFT integrations.
  • No KYC barriers: Full decentralization and self-custody.

Beyond hype: A meme coin with purpose

The original Brett token on Base lacked a real function. Layer Brett transforms that legacy into a utility-driven future. It’s not only about viral culture but also about building a framework for DeFi, Web3, and real-world scalability. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics, LBRETT emphasizes community-first growth.

Buying and staking couldn’t be simpler. Users connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, choose ETH, USDT, or BNB, and start earning in seconds. Accessibility is the point: no friction, no gatekeepers, just a streamlined way to participate.

This is a clear departure from Dogecoin, where investors wait for market sentiment to turn instead of having direct, yield-generating mechanics built in. While DOGE still holds cultural clout, Layer Brett is creating tangible reasons for adoption.

Conclusion: The opportunity before the bull run

The next crypto bull run in 2025 is already being mapped out, and projects like Layer Brett are setting the pace. With staking yields that eclipse traditional meme coins and technology rooted in Ethereum Layer 2, it’s no wonder traders are shifting their attention.

Dogecoin (DOGE) may one day cross the $1 mark, but waiting for that could take years. In the meantime, LBRETT offers presale access, immediate staking rewards, and the kind of growth potential investors dream about.

The presale is live now, but not for long. Secure your Layer Brett tokens today and step into the movement where meme meets mechanism.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post While Dogecoin Waits for $1, Traders Are Banking 1,000% Staking Rewards With Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/while-dogecoin-waits-for-1-traders-are-banking-1000-staking-rewards-with-layer-brett/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.344+0.88%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0177-2.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

TLDR WLF activates multisig governance to safeguard users during disruptions Emergency governance switch ensures WLF Protocol’s security-first stance WLF enforces legal veto power to block risky or noncompliant proposals WLFI token poised for growth with TGE and security-focused governance WLF balances decentralization with swift emergency response safeguards WLF Protocol has introduced a decisive governance framework [...] The post WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance appeared first on CoinCentral.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01288+3.28%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1666-2.23%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/31 03:00
Share
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967+22.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:26
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

WLF Protocol Implements Security-First Approach in Crypto Governance

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal