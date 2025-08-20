White House considering hosting Zelenskyy, Putin peace talks in Budapest: insider

By: PANews
2025/08/20 08:03
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005109-13.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.664-4.44%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016992-4.63%

PANews reported on August 20th that Politico reported that a Trump administration official and a person close to the US government revealed that the White House is planning a possible meeting between the heads of state of the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary, as the next step in negotiations to end the protracted war. The US Secret Service is preparing for the summit. The two anonymous sources said that while the Secret Service typically examines multiple locations and the final venue is subject to change, Budapest is becoming the White House's preferred location. Putin told Trump that he preferred Moscow, while French President Emmanuel Macron pushed for Geneva as the ideal venue. Not to be outdone, the Swiss Foreign Minister promised to provide Putin with "immunity" from outstanding war crimes charges if Switzerland, known for its neutrality, is selected for peace talks. However, Hungary would be an awkward choice for Ukraine, as it evokes memories of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the US, UK, and Russia pledged to respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and borders in exchange for its nuclear weapons. But the 2014 attacks proved the agreement meaningless as none of the signatories provided military force to retaliate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities. This move marks a
U
U$0.02085+4.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1264-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:26
Share
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0.003234--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.119+16.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Share
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
U
U$0.02085+4.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.665-4.31%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08348-1.96%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity