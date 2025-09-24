White House considering Josh Sterling for CFTC Chair role

Key Takeaways

The White House is evaluating Josh Sterling, a former CFTC commissioner and Jones Day partner, for the top CFTC position.

The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) regulates futures, options, swaps, and has an increasing role in overseeing crypto assets such as Bitcoin.

The White House is considering Josh Sterling, a former CFTC commissioner and current Jones Day partner, for the role of CFTC chair, according to Semafor.

Sterling served as a CFTC commissioner and brings expertise in financial regulation and derivatives markets to the potential nomination. The agency regulates futures, options, and swaps markets to protect against fraud and manipulation.

The CFTC has taken an increasingly prominent role in overseeing crypto markets, classifying digital assets like Bitcoin as commodities. This has expanded the agency’s jurisdiction over crypto futures trading amid ongoing regulatory boundary discussions with the SEC.