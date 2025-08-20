White House launches TikTok account as Trump targets 170M US users

The White House has officially joined TikTok, aiming to connect with the platform’s 170 million monthly U.S. users and signaling just how central the app has become to Americans.

President Donald Trump unveiled the new account, @whitehouse, on Tuesday evening. His debut post featured the lines: “I am your voice” and “America, we are BACK!” before greeting viewers with a casual, “What’s up, TikTok?”

Trump has often credited TikTok with helping secure his youth vote in the 2024 election against Democrat Kamala Harris. His personal campaign account, @realdonaldtrump, has grown to more than 15 million followers.

The Trump administration is doubling down on the platform’s reach by launching an official government account. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described TikTok as vital for showcasing “the historic successes President Trump has delivered” to the widest audience possible.

“During his campaign, President Trump’s message was dominant on TikTok,” Leavitt said. “We intend to build on that success and communicate in ways no other administration has before.”

The White House account will share short videos highlighting Trump’s policies, events, and direct messages—part of a broader strategy to engage younger, increasingly TV-averse voters through digital platforms.

Security worries and court battles escalate

The launch is happening as TikTok has an uncertain future in the United States. The app was ordered to stop operating under a law passed in 2024 by Jan. 19, 2025, unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells its United States assets.

And when Trump moved back into the White House in January, he shelved the ban. He first extended the deadline to April, then to June, and now to Sept. 17, 2025. Each extension has drawn criticism from Congress.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington have warned that TikTok could surrender American user data to the Chinese authorities or distribute propaganda. Past intelligence reports have said ByteDance is “beholden” to Beijing. Critics complain that the Trump administration has largely ignored those risks.

Besides, Minnesota has sued TikTok, accusing the platform of preying on young people with addictive algorithms that harm their mental health. Attorney General Keith Ellison said the case is about deception and manipulation, arguing the company knew the risks but failed to act.

The lawsuit, filed under state laws on deceptive trade practices and consumer fraud, adds Minnesota to about 24 states now suing TikTok, following a nationwide investigation launched in 2022.

Educators in Minnesota say they have seen a direct link between heavy TikTok use and rising depression, anxiety, and shorter attention spans among students. The case comes as President Donald Trump continues efforts to broker a deal for American investors to take over TikTok from its Chinese parent ByteDance amid data security concerns. TikTok has denied the allegations.

Trump wields TikTok amid security risks

Trump embraced social media early on to forge his political brand. From Twitter in his first presidency to Truth Social in his second, he has taken to online platforms to circumvent traditional media and communicate directly with supporters. On Truth Social, he posts most days and uses the platform to announce policies, attack opponents, and rally his base. He still posts to X (the platform once known as Twitter) and Instagram, but has largely pulled back to maintain a presence across all the major platforms.

TikTok, however, offers something different. Its algorithm-based feed has a predilection for short, zippy videos that can go viral across broad swaths of people. This makes it a powerful megaphone for political messages. Trump’s campaign realized this in 2024 as brief clips of rallies and soundbites went viral, boosting his standing among younger voters. Campaign strategists say no other app provides instant reach to millions of people who don’t normally follow politics.

But TikTok is more than a campaign cudgel — it is also a national security headache. National security officials have warned that the app’s Chinese ownership could make it a tool for the Chinese government to conduct espionage. The issue is user privacy and the ability to alter what Americans see, hear, and believe subtly.

This is what makes the White House’s embrace of TikTok so paradoxical. On the one hand, the administration is pouring energy into using the app to connect with Americans. Meanwhile, Trump himself has postponed but not killed a law that would potentially ban TikTok on national security grounds.

