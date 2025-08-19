White House’s Ex-Crypto Lead Hired by Tether as Strategy Advisor

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:05
Threshold
T$0.0157-4.67%
U
U$0.02-4.30%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005209-12.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.629-4.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016601-13.56%

Bo Hines, who has recently left the White House and the top crypto position in Donald Trump’s administration, has joined the largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, as strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion.

Tether’s chief executive officer, Paolo Ardoino, confirmed this in a recent X post.

You Might Also Like

Title news

Tether lures Bo Hines from White House

Ardoino welcomed Bo Hines to the Tether team, stating that the latter had “demonstrated incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails for stablecoin issuers, and build collaborative relationships between government and the blockchain industry.”

Now, he will continue his career in the private sector. In the White House, he held the position of executive director of the Crypto Council. Now, he has joined Tether as a strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion.

In today’s blog post, Ardoino wrote that Hines possesses a unique blend of “policy expertise, legal training, and private sector insights.” In the White House, his duties included advancing initiatives to develop innovation in digital assets, the creation of clear guardrails for companies that issue stablecoins and building a bridge between the White House and the blockchain space.

Ardoino also stated that Hines’ appointment is an important step for Tether since it will help to reshape the future of the digital economy.

Source: https://u.today/white-houses-ex-crypto-lead-hired-by-tether-as-strategy-advisor

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest