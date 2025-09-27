The post White Sox Hope To Reclaim No. 1 Pick Lost To Anti-Tanking Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky (1) bats during an NCAA baseball game against BYU on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. You’d think 121 losses would at least get a baseball franchise the first overall pick in the draft. Yet the White Sox were left waiting for almost an hour after Washington selected shortstop Eli Willits with the first pick last July. Major League Baseball’s anti-tanking rules left them with the 10th pick because Chicago is a large market. But there is a better outlook for the 2026 draft. While the White Sox have improved considerably as they developed a core of young players, they are well positioned for the draft lottery, which will be held during the winter meetings in December. Their loss to the Yankees on Wednesday gave them 100-plus losses for the third year in a row. Colorado (43-115), the only team with a worse record than the Sox, is ineligible for a pick at the top of the draft because of the anti-tanking rules. The Nationals, Angels and Cardinals are also ineligible to enter the lottery for a second consecutive year. The eligible teams with the three worst records — currently the White Sox, Twins and Pirates — will each be given a 16.5-percent chance to pick first overall. They each will be guaranteed a top-six pick and have almost a 90-percent chance to wind up in the top four. There doesn’t seem to be a strong early frontrunner like Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper or Stephen Strasburg in next year’s draft class. But draft analysts suggest the 2026 draft class will be better than the ’25 class, including several prospects that would have gone first overall ahead of Willitts. Among the players who are expected to… The post White Sox Hope To Reclaim No. 1 Pick Lost To Anti-Tanking Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky (1) bats during an NCAA baseball game against BYU on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. You’d think 121 losses would at least get a baseball franchise the first overall pick in the draft. Yet the White Sox were left waiting for almost an hour after Washington selected shortstop Eli Willits with the first pick last July. Major League Baseball’s anti-tanking rules left them with the 10th pick because Chicago is a large market. But there is a better outlook for the 2026 draft. While the White Sox have improved considerably as they developed a core of young players, they are well positioned for the draft lottery, which will be held during the winter meetings in December. Their loss to the Yankees on Wednesday gave them 100-plus losses for the third year in a row. Colorado (43-115), the only team with a worse record than the Sox, is ineligible for a pick at the top of the draft because of the anti-tanking rules. The Nationals, Angels and Cardinals are also ineligible to enter the lottery for a second consecutive year. The eligible teams with the three worst records — currently the White Sox, Twins and Pirates — will each be given a 16.5-percent chance to pick first overall. They each will be guaranteed a top-six pick and have almost a 90-percent chance to wind up in the top four. There doesn’t seem to be a strong early frontrunner like Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper or Stephen Strasburg in next year’s draft class. But draft analysts suggest the 2026 draft class will be better than the ’25 class, including several prospects that would have gone first overall ahead of Willitts. Among the players who are expected to…

White Sox Hope To Reclaim No. 1 Pick Lost To Anti-Tanking Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 03:20
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002771-3.75%
1
1$0.008193-16.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011968-29.42%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.8714+4.06%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9127+2.82%

UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky (1) bats during an NCAA baseball game against BYU on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

You’d think 121 losses would at least get a baseball franchise the first overall pick in the draft. Yet the White Sox were left waiting for almost an hour after Washington selected shortstop Eli Willits with the first pick last July.

Major League Baseball’s anti-tanking rules left them with the 10th pick because Chicago is a large market. But there is a better outlook for the 2026 draft.

While the White Sox have improved considerably as they developed a core of young players, they are well positioned for the draft lottery, which will be held during the winter meetings in December. Their loss to the Yankees on Wednesday gave them 100-plus losses for the third year in a row.

Colorado (43-115), the only team with a worse record than the Sox, is ineligible for a pick at the top of the draft because of the anti-tanking rules. The Nationals, Angels and Cardinals are also ineligible to enter the lottery for a second consecutive year.

The eligible teams with the three worst records — currently the White Sox, Twins and Pirates — will each be given a 16.5-percent chance to pick first overall. They each will be guaranteed a top-six pick and have almost a 90-percent chance to wind up in the top four.

There doesn’t seem to be a strong early frontrunner like Paul Skenes, Bryce Harper or Stephen Strasburg in next year’s draft class. But draft analysts suggest the 2026 draft class will be better than the ’25 class, including several prospects that would have gone first overall ahead of Willitts.

Among the players who are expected to receive consideration for the top pick:

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky — He’s a two-way talent who was probably the best player in college last season (even though Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy won the Golden Spikes Award). Cholowsky hit .353 with 23 home runs and an 1.190 OPS while striking out only 30 times (and drawing 45 walks) in 66 games. He turned down an offer to play quarterback at Notre Dame out of high school.

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron — His power tool is better than Cholowsky, which may give him the highest ceiling in the class, according to Pitcher List’s Trevor Power. He was inconsistent in his sophomore season, going through slow stretches after hitting 11 home runs in his first 18 games.

Gulliver Prep shortstop Jacob Lombard — The younger brother of Yankees’ top prospect George Lombard Jr., he’s been around the game his entire life. His father is long-time MLB coach George Lombard. He’s a gifted fielder who has a lot of room for physical growth and improvement at the plate but would have been in the conversation with Willitts if he was in the 2025 draft class.

Argyle (Tex.) High shortstop Grady Emerson — A left-handed hitter with impressive bat-total skills, he won the High School Home Run Derby during the All-Star game. His hit tool is considered at least as good as his power tool. MLB values left-handed-hitting shortstops. Think Corey Seager, Gunnar Henderson and Colson Montgomery.

Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia — In his first two years at Duke, Gracia hit .299 with a 1.007 OPS and seemed to make consistent improvement. He’s going to a program that has established himself at a higher level and looks like a certain top-10 pick if he turns in a strong season.

Coastal Carolina right-hander Cameron Flukey — The ace of a team that advanced to the NCAA championship series, Flukey cut his ERA from 5.73 to 3.19 in his sophomore season while based in a hitter’s park. Scouts will be watching to see if he can take another step forward next season.

Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress — After hitting 25 homers in his freshman season, he wasn’t quite as impressive as a sophomore but scouts love his tools. He’s a center fielder now but could wind up serving as a corner outfielder as a pro. His key is his ability to hit for both ability and power.

Texas A&M shortstop Chris Hacopian — After delivering a 1,079 OPS in two seasons at Maryland, he is moving to College Station for his draft-eligible season. He should be one of the NCAA’s top run-producers, with his bat overshadowing questions whether he can play in the middle of the infield as a pro.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High (Fla.) left-hander Gio Rojas — He enters his senior season as the No. 1 pitcher in the prep class. Anyone selected a college player will first have to determine if has the look of a multiple Cy Young winner.

Because the White Sox consistently produced mid-tier teams in the 33 seasons they were run by Ron Schueler, Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn, they went from 1991 until 2008 without a top-10 pick. That run ended with the selection of University of Georgia infielder Gordon Beckham.

MLB instituted anti-tanking rules in 2022 after teams like the Astros, Tigers, Cubs and Rays built pennant-winning teams through the draft.

White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, while not spending heavily on top free agents, had resisted the strategy of purging solid veterans from his roster until trading Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and outfielder Adam Eaton before or during the 2017 season. Those moves led to a quick rebuild before the Sox plunged to 81-81 in ’22 after back-to-back trips to the postseason.

The mid-season trades of Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech in ’23 began a complete overhaul of the organization.

The White Sox have had 10 top-five picks since the amateur draft was instituted in 1965. They’ve had their share of hits (Harold Baines, Jack McDowell, Carlos Rodon) and misses (Danny Goodwin, Kurt Brown and Nick Madrigal).

A little luck in the draft lottery would help this time around.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/philrogers/2025/09/26/white-sox-hope-to-reclaim-no-1-pick-lost-to-anti-tanking-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011954-29.48%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0328+6.28%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.015056+22.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Share
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0012+2.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011954-29.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1112+2.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Share
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001761-4.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+8.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,341.63+0.04%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

What to Expect From The Fed This Year After First Rate Cut in 2025

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run