Whitney Houston Scores A New Chart Hit With A Just-Released Collaboration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 21:56
Sidekick
K$0,152-5,70%
Union
U$0,013386-20,92%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0309-0,55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,1401-3,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08719-2,80%

Whitney Houston and Callum Scott debut a slowed duet of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” on the U.K.’s Official Singles Sales and downloads charts. Special guest Whitney Houston at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 32nd Annual Awards at The Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City on June 14, 2001 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Getty Images

Whitney Houston can almost always be found on the music charts in a number of Western nations, including the United Kingdom. Typically, she appears with a compilation that features most of her well-known tunes, but this week, the late star debuts on multiple tallies with a new cut – one which reinterprets one of her most famous songs.

Whitney Houston and Callum Scott Debut

A new version of Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” appears on two tallies across the Atlantic. The track, which is now a collaboration with singer Callum Scott, opens at No. 75 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and comes in three spaces beneath that on the Official Singles Sales list.

Whitney Houston Adds Another Sales Hit

Houston earns her milestone tenth hit on the Official Singles Sales chart with “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” She’s racked up 17 smashes on the Official Singles Downloads tally throughout her career and in the years following her passing.

Callum Scott Matches Whitney Houston

Scott ties Houston with 17 hits on the Official Singles Downloads chart. He has earned the same number of stays on the encompassing list of bestselling songs throughout the U.K., seven more than his late collaboration partner.

Whitney Houston’s Vocals Drive the New Recording

Scott used Houston’s original vocals from her version of “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to turn the upbeat pop tune into a much slower, more mature duet.

The tune arrives well over a decade after Houston’s passing, but it is not the first posthumous track from the singer. Her vocals have been used by several other contemporary stars, especially in the U.K., where she remains a fixture on the charts.

Callum Scott Prepares New Album Avenoir

“I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” serves as the latest single from Scott’s upcoming third album Avenoir. The project is expected to drop in October, and the singer has been pushing tunes from the set for years. He started with “At Your Worst” in the summer of 2023, and “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is the third single of 2025 alone, following “God Knows” and “Die for You.”

Whitney Houston Climbs the Albums Charts

As “I Want to Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” debuts, Houston also appears on two album rankings in the U.K. I Will Always Love You, a compilation named after another one of her most famous tracks, rises two spaces on the Official Albums Streaming chart, settling at No. 50, right in the middle of the list. It also declines by just one space on the Official Albums roster, ranking of the most consumed projects in the U.K.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/17/whitney-houston-scores-a-new-chart-hit-with-a-just-released-collaboration/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232,58-1,95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0,000788-6,52%
XRP
XRP$3,0128-0,83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0,06342+0,06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,5209-2,45%
FORM
FORM$1,8955-5,04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01319-3,51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0,02304-2,41%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001842-2,07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?