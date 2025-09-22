Discover MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and ApeCoin in this exclusive new meme coin comparison. MoonBull whitelist spots are limited - join before it’s too late.Discover MoonBull, Shiba Inu, and ApeCoin in this exclusive new meme coin comparison. MoonBull whitelist spots are limited - join before it’s too late.

Who Can Resist Free Crypto? MoonBull Rolls Out $15K Giveaway as the Top New Meme Coin While Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Rally

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 23:45
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000583-4.42%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002265-15.04%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001284+3.14%
moonbull757

Ever wondered which new meme coin could be the ticket to the next big crypto bull run? The crypto world has seen countless tokens rise and fall, with Shiba Inu and ApeCoin becoming familiar names. Yet, a fresh contender, MoonBull, is gearing up to make waves with a whitelist that’s filling faster than peanuts at a hippo’s picnic.

Now, MoonBull is positioning itself as the breakout contender. Its whitelist offers early access, bonus token allocations, and secret staking rewards, creating FOMO across the crypto space. For those who missed Shiba Inu’s early run or ApeCoin’s explosive debut, this new meme coin could be the long-awaited second chance.

MoonBull ($MOBU) Whitelist Frenzy: Early Access and Big Gains

MoonBull is making its mark as the new meme coin built on Ethereum, fusing solid DeFi reliability with meme-driven momentum. Its whitelist is already filling at lightning speed, and the urgency is real. Whitelist members secure the lowest entry price, bonus allocations, and access to secret staking rewards. These early supporters also receive private hints about roadmap reveals, giving them a strategic advantage before the public presale even begins.

moonbull315135 3

Unlike many projects where access feels wide open, MoonBull plays it tight with a first-come, first-served model. Every spot is limited, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Non-whitelisted users can still participate in the presale once it opens, but they’ll be stepping in after early entrants have already grabbed the juiciest benefits. The sense of FOMO is strong, and the spots are filling quicker than peanuts tossed to a bull crowd.

MoonBull’s design highlights exclusivity, rewarding its earliest backers with perks others can only dream about. That combination of scarcity, secrecy, and staking potential positions MoonBull as a standout contender as the new meme coin.

Join the MoonBull $15,000 Crypto Giveaway: Don’t Miss Your Chance to Win Big

To mark its upcoming presale, MoonBull is hosting a $15,000 giveaway where 5 winners will share the prize pool. All payouts will be made in crypto. The deadline to participate is September 26, 2025, at 6 PM UTC, and winners will be announced within 7 days.

Ways to enter and boost your odds:

  • Whitelist your email for 3 bonus entries
  • Follow @MoonBullX on X for 2 extra entries
  • Repost @MoonBullX on X for 3 more entries
  • Join the official @MoonBullCoin Telegram for 2 entries
  • Submit a valid ETH wallet address for 1 entry
  • Follow @moonbull_coin on Instagram for 2 entries

Stacking all these actions can ramp up your chances by 63%, making this giveaway an easy way to score while getting in early on MoonBull’s presale momentum.

Shiba Inu: Legacy of the Meme Coin Titan

Shiba Inu stands tall as one of the most recognized meme coins in the market. Priced today at $0.00001248 with a trading volume topping $221 million, Shiba Inu continues to show the world that meme tokens are more than a passing trend. Market cap currently sits around $7.35 billion, ranking the token at #30 on CoinGecko.

Shiba Inu has a history of massive highs and lows. Its all-time high was $0.00008616, a level it now trades more than 85% below. On the flip side, the token’s current price is over 22 million percent above its all-time low, proving the power of community-driven hype. With a recent 78% jump in trading activity, it’s clear that investors are still chasing opportunities.

While Shiba Inu remains iconic, some investors question whether it’s still the next top meme coin. The energy is there, but the fresh excitement of new entrants like MoonBull makes the arena more competitive than ever.

ApeCoin: A Swing from the Jungle

ApeCoin launched with buzz, connected to the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem. Today, the token trades at $0.5808, with a daily trading volume of about $41 million, a sharp 98% increase from just one day ago. Market cap currently sits at $456 million, with a CoinGecko rank of #204.

Its highs and lows have been dramatic. ApeCoin once peaked at $26.70 but now trades nearly 98% lower. On the upside, it’s 60% above its all-time low of $0.3548. Over the past week, ApeCoin has slipped 6%, underperforming against the global market decline of just 1%.

The project’s fully diluted valuation sits around $570 million, accounting for the full supply of 1 billion tokens. That valuation reflects potential but also highlights the steep climb required to reclaim its early glory. ApeCoin continues to attract interest thanks to its NFT and cultural connections, but in the fast-paced meme coin arena, attention often shifts quickly to new challengers.

Comparing it to MoonBull, ApeCoin feels like the old bull in the ring, respected but overshadowed by the hype of what could be the next top meme coin.

moonbull426526

Conclusion

Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull is shaping up as the new meme coin that could deliver the next big breakout. With its whitelist filling quickly, presale perks, and a $15,000 giveaway, it offers an edge that established tokens like Shiba Inu and ApeCoin currently lack. Shiba Inu’s massive market cap and ApeCoin’s NFT-driven identity still hold weight, but fresh projects like MoonBull are rewriting the playbook.

For anyone chasing the next top meme coin, the opportunity to join MoonBull’s whitelist represents a rare first-mover advantage. Early access means lower prices, bonus allocations, and insider rewards before the public even gets a look. The momentum is building fast, and hesitation could mean missing out on the bull run of 2025. Secure your whitelist spot today and step into the arena before this rocket takes off.

moonbul

For More Information:

Website: https://www.moonbull.io/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX

Frequently Asked Questions About New Meme Coin

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

MoonBull’s whitelist presale is gaining massive attention due to its early access benefits, staking rewards, and secret drops, making it one of the hottest picks for 2025.

What’s the next big meme coin?

Analysts highlight MoonBull as a major contender because of its whitelist-driven hype.

How to pick a good meme coin?

Look for active communities, early access opportunities like whitelists, and tokens with real utility beyond just internet jokes.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes. Meme coins evolve with community culture, and projects like MoonBull, that can attract billions in market cap when momentum builds.

Which meme coin has the highest potential?

MoonBull stands out with its Ethereum foundation, whitelist urgency, and exclusive staking rewards, positioning it as a top candidate for explosive growth.

Glossary Of Key Terms

  • Ethereum: A blockchain platform supporting smart contracts and decentralized applications
  • Market Capitalization: Total value of a cryptocurrency calculated by multiplying price by circulating supply
  • Liquidity: Ease of buying or selling an asset without affecting its price
  • DeFi: Decentralized finance, allowing financial transactions without central institutions
  • Whitelist: A list of approved participants given exclusive access to special crypto opportunities
  • Token Allocation: Distribution of coins to investors or community members
  • Community Engagement: Level of active participation from a coin’s supporter base
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-9.58%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.903-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15604-4.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0327-5.89%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.009668-11.90%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26227-14.14%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.411-5.53%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Share

Trending News

More

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center