Dogecoin (DOGE) made headlines this week as the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, House of Doge, announced a partnership to create an official $175–200 Million Dogecoin treasury.

CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE) will conduct a $175.000.420 private placement, issuing 175,000,420 warrants at $1 each to raise about $175 Million, and use the proceeds to buy DOGE as its primary reserve asset.

The offering is backed by over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors (including Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and others).

Importantly, 21Shares – a Swiss firm with $12+ Billion under management and a track record in crypto ETFs – will advise House of Doge on strategic allocation, yield opportunities and governance of the Doge treasury.

This foundation-backed structure is designed to meet institutional standards with regular reporting, pushing Dogecoin toward mainstream finance.

Crucially, Alex Spiro has been named Chairman of CleanCore’s board for this project. Spiro – best known as Elon Musk’s personal attorney – is stepping directly into the Dogecoin scene.

Sources say he will “serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors” of the new Dogecoin treasury company. Industry reports confirm Spiro was vetted in investor materials and is slated to lead the $200 Million DOGE fund.

As one crypto news outlet put it, “CleanCore’s pivot to Dogecoin is being spearheaded by its newly appointed board chairman, Alex Spiro, a longtime attorney for Elon Musk.”In short, Spiro’s name is now front-and-center in this high-profile push.

House of Dogecoin – $200M Doge Treasury Initiative

The new treasury is the first official Dogecoin treasury sponsored by the Dogecoin Foundation. CleanCore will channel the capital raised directly into DOGE, giving investors stock-market exposure to Dogecoin without buying the coin themselves.

As announced,

House of Doge – established in early 2025 to advance Dogecoin’s real-world use – will actively manage the treasury alongside 21Shares.

The press release states House of Doge and 21Shares “will oversee strategic allocation, yield opportunities, and corporate governance of the official Dogecoin Treasury, ensuring transparency and routine reporting in line with institutional standards.”

This signals a move toward treating Dogecoin like any other corporate reserve currency. The partnership also includes Dogecoin Foundation executives on CleanCore’s board – for example, Dogecoin CTO Timothy Stebbing will sit with Spiro on the board, and House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta becomes CleanCore’s CIO.

Alex Spiro: Musk’s Go-To Attorney & Celebrity Litigator

Alex Spiro is a 40-something partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a top U.S. litigation firm. He first gained fame as Elon Musk’s lawyer, handling cases from Musk’s attempted Twitter buyout to the infamous defamation suit over Musk’s “pedo guy” tweet in 2019.

Alongside Musk work, Spiro has built a reputation in celebrity and sports law. He has represented high-profile clients including Elon Musk, Jay-Z, and Alec Baldwin.

More broadly, media profiles list a who’s-who of stars under his counsel: he counts rap superstar Jay-Z, NFL billionaire Robert Kraft, Bobby Shmurda, and tennis champ Naomi Osaka among his clients.

He also represented actor Alec Baldwin in the New Mexico “Rust” trial. In short, his clientele spans music, sports, and entertainment. The South China Morning Post notes Spiro has “represented everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Naomi Osaka,” illustrating the breadth of his résumé.

Notably, Spiro even defended Musk in a 2022 class-action alleging Dogecoin market manipulation. That lawsuit was thrown out in late 2024 with Spiro leading the defense, earning praise from Musk’s camp.

As one report quotes Spiro saying after the ruling, “It is a very good day for Dogecoin,” underscoring his alignment with the meme coin’s fortunes. His successful defense of Musk on Doge charges shows he knows the regulatory hurdles around digital currencies.

So what does a Hollywood lawyer bring to Dogecoin? In short, a dose of legitimacy and corporate savvy. Spiro’s track record signals to investors and regulators that the project isn’t a fly-by-night scheme.

His appointment has been interpreted as adding “institutional credibility” to the initiative. Working with seasoned corporate lawyers and advisors (CleanCore’s placement agents include Maxim Group and Curvature Securities, and top law firms are involved), Spiro will help ensure the Doge treasury adheres to legal and financial norms.

For retail and institutional holders alike, Spiro’s involvement suggests the community is serious about governance. Unlike a casual crypto wallet, this vehicle will be subject to SEC oversight and public-company reporting.

Spiro’s presence may help calm concerns over volatility or regulation. Dogecoin’s value swings have often tracked Musk’s tweets, but now a formal board is steering strategy.

He brings a network of ultra-wealthy clients and investors. People who back him in litigation might trust his vision for Dogecoin.

Looking ahead, Spiro could also attract new partnerships. His connection to Musk (and status in finance circles) might open doors for corporate or media collaborations.

And by anchoring Dogecoin in the U.S.-traded company, Spiro’s team essentially creates a “stock proxy” for DOGE – similar to how MicroStrategy did for Bitcoin.

This may pave the way for Dogecoin to enter futures markets or ETFs someday. In a market where Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even XRP are vying for ETF approval and clearer regulation. A foundation-backed Doge fund led by a high-profile lawyer could ease the path.

Alex Spiro’s Leadership

In sum, Alex Spiro’s leadership in this $200M Dogecoin treasury is a strategic bet on institutionalizing Dogecoin. His legal acumen, heavyweight client list, and ties to Silicon Valley and Wall Street lend the memecoin a rare level of prestige.

As House of Doge CEO Marco Margiotta said, the goal is to “unlock tremendous potential” for a grassroots currency. With Spiro now at the controls, Dogecoin may be moving into a new, more sober era of market scrutiny. One where meme meets mainstream under the banner of “doing only good everyday.”