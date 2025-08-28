Who Is the Next MicroStrategy? Firms Are Buying SOL, SUI, HYPE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:17
Solana
SOL$213.77+4.88%
SUI
SUI$3.497+1.53%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.41-0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10571+4.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1242+1.38%
  • A new trend shows public companies are diversifying their treasuries beyond Bitcoin into altcoins.
  • DeFi Development Corp aims to be the “MicroStrategy of Solana” with an aggressive buying strategy.
  • Sui Holdings Group has acquired up to $450 million in SUI tokens for its corporate treasury.

A new trend is taking hold in corporate finance: companies are starting to stack high-growth altcoins on their balance sheets, looking for the next MicroStrategy. While Bitcoin remains the dominant choice, and Ethereum sits comfortably in second place, a growing number of firms are now diversifying beyond the big two and making major bets on Sui, Solana, and Hyperliquid.

Sui (SUI): From Zero to $450 Million in Corporate Treasuries

One of the fastest-growing corporate crypto plays has come from Sui Holdings Group (NASDAQ: SUIG). The company executed a PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal that included as much as $450 million in SUI tokens. Initially reported at $300 million, their position has since expanded, with more room for future purchases.

Related: SUI Price Up 2% as Sui and Alibaba Cloud Launch AI Coding Assistant for Move Developers

Sui’s appeal lies in its rapidly growing ecosystem across DeFi, gaming, and data storage, making it attractive to both retail and corporate adopters. Market reaction has been muted so far, but the analyst said that this could be an early-stage opportunity, with more companies likely to follow SUIG’s lead.

Solana (SOL): Who Is Trying to Be the “MicroStrategy of Solana”?

Solana has also emerged as a corporate treasury favorite, thanks to strategic purchases by Upexi and DeFi Developer Corps (NASDAQ: DFD).

  • Upexi raised $300 million to add Solana to its balance sheet.
  • DeFi Development Corp went further, securing a $500 million equity line to expand its SOL holdings, already valued around $350 million.

With this aggressive strategy, DeFi Development Corp has openly stated its goal to become the “MicroStrategy of Solana.” 

Hyperliquid (HYPE): From DeFi Favorite to Blue-Chip Asset

The decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid is quickly making the leap from niche DeFi project to mainstream treasury asset. Lion Group, in particular, has set up a $600 million line of capital to purchase HYPE tokens, already accumulating around $5 million worth with plans to expand further. Additionally, a new entity called Hyperliquid Strategies has committed 12.6 million HYPE tokens.

With validator programs, reward structures, and governance participation, HYPE offers both utility and exposure to the broader crypto economy.

Related: Ethereum (ETH) Rallies 4% as Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles at $111K

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/corporate-treasury-extends-solana-sui-hyperliquid-altcoin-accumulation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194+4.92%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4361-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Share
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,024.61+2.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.23+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Around 74% of YZY investors lost money on YZY, while 11 wallets took 30% of entire profits made, according to Bubblemaps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319+0.76%
YZY
YZY$0.551-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:22
Share

Trending News

More

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000

Philippine senator eyes proposal to place government budget on blockchain: reports