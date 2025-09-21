The post Who Starts Where In Baku appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 20: Top three qualifiers Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Second placed qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Third placed qualifier Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 20, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at a wild qualifying session that featured a record six red flags and rain interference. This is the Dutchman’s sixth pole position of the season and his first at Baku Street Circuit, clocking in at 1:41.117 to beat Carlos Sainz of Williams by just under half a second. Following Sainz on the grid is Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, with Mercedes pair Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell starting in fourth and fifth respectively. It wasn’t a fortunate day for McLaren as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed into the barrier at Turn 3, triggering a record sixth red flag with less than four minutes remaining in Q3. Piastri’s teammate and title rival Lando Norris couldn’t capitalize on Piastri’s mishap, managing only to qualify in seventh behind Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull and ahead of Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls. This missed opportunity could weigh heavily on Norris as he trails Piastri by 31 points in the standings in the chase for a maiden drivers’ title. With Norris starting in P7 and Piastri in P9, both will have to push their way up the grid on Sunday as they need a one-two finish – or outscore Ferrari by nine points – to wrap up the team’s second… The post Who Starts Where In Baku appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 20: Top three qualifiers Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Second placed qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Third placed qualifier Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 20, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at a wild qualifying session that featured a record six red flags and rain interference. This is the Dutchman’s sixth pole position of the season and his first at Baku Street Circuit, clocking in at 1:41.117 to beat Carlos Sainz of Williams by just under half a second. Following Sainz on the grid is Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, with Mercedes pair Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell starting in fourth and fifth respectively. It wasn’t a fortunate day for McLaren as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed into the barrier at Turn 3, triggering a record sixth red flag with less than four minutes remaining in Q3. Piastri’s teammate and title rival Lando Norris couldn’t capitalize on Piastri’s mishap, managing only to qualify in seventh behind Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull and ahead of Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls. This missed opportunity could weigh heavily on Norris as he trails Piastri by 31 points in the standings in the chase for a maiden drivers’ title. With Norris starting in P7 and Piastri in P9, both will have to push their way up the grid on Sunday as they need a one-two finish – or outscore Ferrari by nine points – to wrap up the team’s second…

Who Starts Where In Baku

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 03:45
1
1$0.010075+26.55%
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.23%
SIX
SIX$0.02185-0.41%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0472-1.63%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1+0.65%

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 20: Top three qualifiers Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Second placed qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Third placed qualifier Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 20, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Formula 1 via Getty Images

Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at a wild qualifying session that featured a record six red flags and rain interference.

This is the Dutchman’s sixth pole position of the season and his first at Baku Street Circuit, clocking in at 1:41.117 to beat Carlos Sainz of Williams by just under half a second. Following Sainz on the grid is Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, with Mercedes pair Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell starting in fourth and fifth respectively.

It wasn’t a fortunate day for McLaren as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed into the barrier at Turn 3, triggering a record sixth red flag with less than four minutes remaining in Q3.

Piastri’s teammate and title rival Lando Norris couldn’t capitalize on Piastri’s mishap, managing only to qualify in seventh behind Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull and ahead of Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls. This missed opportunity could weigh heavily on Norris as he trails Piastri by 31 points in the standings in the chase for a maiden drivers’ title.

With Norris starting in P7 and Piastri in P9, both will have to push their way up the grid on Sunday as they need a one-two finish – or outscore Ferrari by nine points – to wrap up the team’s second consecutive constructors’ title this weekend.

Elsewhere, it was a disastrous day for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc crashing at Turn 15 during Q3 and bringing out the fifth red flag of the qualifying session. Leclerc will start the race in 10th place while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finds himself down in 12th following his Q2 elimination as he struggled to replicate his practice pace from Friday.

Esteban Ocon of Haas secured 18th place but was later disqualified from the qualifying results due to excessive rear wing flex.

ForbesWhat Time Is The 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? Here’s How To WatchBy Yara ElshebinyForbesAzerbaijan Grand Prix To Remain On F1 Calendar Until 2030By Yara ElshebinyForbesF1 2025 Calendar: Full Race Schedule And Sprint VenuesBy Yara Elshebiny

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Starting Grid

Here’s the starting order for Sunday’s race at Baku City Circuit:

  1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:41.117
  2. Carlos Sainz (Williams): +0.478
  3. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): +0.590
  4. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): +0.600
  5. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.953
  6. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull): +1.026
  7. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.122
  8. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): +1.255
  9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
  10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
  12. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
  13. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
  14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  15. Oliver Bearman (Haas)
  16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
  17. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
  18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
  19. Alex Albon (Williams)
  20. Esteban Ocon (Haas)* DSQ

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race starts at 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, September 21.

ForbesF1 2026 Calendar: Full Race Schedule And Sprint VenuesBy Yara Elshebiny

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yaraelshebiny/2025/09/20/2025-f1-azerbaijan-grand-prix-grid-who-starts-where-in-baku/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.009849+26.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09066+5.89%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000571-5.30%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
1
1$0.009849+26.61%
Aster
ASTER$1.6695+103.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:00
Share
Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Recent news shows two strong moves in the meme coin space. The SPX6900 has gained massive traction with community-driven momentum, […] The post Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges appeared first on Coindoo.
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009721+0.57%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3342+4.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002648+3.03%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/21 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities