Wholesale Prices Dropped Suddenly In August—Rare Good Economic News—As Trump Cheers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 02:37
Union
U$0.0093+1.41%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00107+2.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.812+1.61%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012565-2.68%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05667+1.50%

Topline

Wholesale prices declined unexpectedly in August after Wall Street anticipated an increase, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, whose report on consumer prices comes later this week as the Federal Reserve debates interest rates.

A report on wholesale prices precedes consumer price data due later this week, as the Federal Reserve debates interest rates.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

The producer price index—measuring costs across several goods and services—decreased 0.1% in August from July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, after economists expected a 0.4% rise, according to FactSet.

A decline in August marks the first decrease for wholesale prices since a 0.3% drop in April.

Bill Adams, Comerica Bank’s chief economists, said in a note Wednesday a decline comes as wholesalers and retailers have been “slow to pass on the costs of tariffs” to consumers, which Adams said could be attributed to suppliers discounting to maintain market share, weak demand in the U.S., or businesses waiting to pass on costs until they “have clarity about where tariff rates settle out.”

Headline PPI increased by 2.6%, well below estimates for a 3.3% rise and July’s 3.1%, while core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, also fell unexpectedly by 0.1% after projections for a 0.3% increase.

Price hikes in August were largely driven by a 2.3% increase in prices for tobacco products, the BLS said, while portfolio management costs and coffee prices climbed 2% and 6.9%, respectively.

What To Watch For

Consumer price index data will be released Thursday by the BLS, as economists expect inflation to jump to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, according to FactSet. The report will be the last broader economic report under consideration by the Fed before its next policymaking meeting on Sept. 17. Cooler-than-expected inflation would likely raise prospects for the central bank cutting interest rates, held between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, though investors already have high hopes: Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Crucial Quote

President Donald Trump lauded the wholesale prices report: “Just out: No inflation!” Trump added calls for the central bank and Fed Chair Jerome Powell to ease interest rates.

Key Background

A lighter report on wholesale prices decreasing follows recent unemployment and jobs data that signaled a worsening labor market. The BLS reported last week the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3% in August, above Wall Street’s forecasts, while marking the first report by the agency since Trump ousted Erika McEntarfer as its chief last month following allegations of data manipulation. The jobs report indicated the U.S. had slightly more unemployed people (7.2 million) than job openings (7.18 million) for the first time since April 2021, as ADP’s chief economist Nela Richardson warned the labor market had been “whipsawed with uncertainty.” Earlier this week, the BLS reported that employers added 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months ending March 2025 than originally reported, totaling about 849,000 over the period. The agency’s downward revision was criticized by the White House and Vice President JD Vance, who wrote it was “difficult to overstate how useless BLS data [has] become” while noting the revision should “restore confidence” in the agency.

Further Reading

ForbesUS Added Nearly A Million Fewer Jobs Than ReportedBy Ty RoushForbesUnemployment Hits 4.3%—Worse Than ExpectedBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/10/trump-applauds-rare-positive-economic-report-wholesale-prices-unexpectedly-fell-last-month/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06259+2.33%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Share
Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

The proposal seeks to end years of uncertainty by dividing responsibilities between the CFTC and SEC while adding new safeguards […] The post Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/11 03:31
Share
GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse videogame retailer GameStop heeft in het tweede kwartaal van 2025 laten zien hoe een strategische stap richting Bitcoin het bedrijf helpt om verliezen te beperken en zelfs investeerdersvertrouwen nieuw leven in te blazen. Terwijl de traditionele verkoop van hardware en software onder druk staat, vormen digitale activa en een sterke focus op collectibles een cruciaal vangnet. Bitcoin als reddingsboei In mei kocht GameStop voor $500 miljoen aan Bitcoin, goed voor 4.710 BTC. Aan het eind van dat kwartaal waren deze reserves gestegen naar een waarde van $528 miljoen, waarmee het bedrijf een ongerealiseerde winst had van $28,6 miljoen. Voor een onderneming die jarenlang symbool stond voor de strijd van fysieke retail tegen digitalisering, is dit een positief bedrag. Volgens cijfers van Bitcoin Treasuries behoort GameStop inmiddels tot de top twintig van beursgenoteerde bedrijven die Bitcoin op de balans hebben staan. Dat plaatst de retailer in hetzelfde rijtje als pioniers als MicroStrategy en Tesla, en kan een voorbeeld vormen voor andere bedrijven. Verlies is een stuk kleiner, maar vertrouwen groter De resultaten lieten zien dat de strategie begint te werken. De omzet steeg jaar-op-jaar van $798 miljoen naar $970 miljoen, waarbij vooral trading cards en merchandise sterk presteerden en bijna een derde van de inkomsten genereerden. Ook exclusieve samenwerkingen, zoals limited editions rond de aankomende game Borderlands 4, droegen bij aan de groei. Dankzij kostenbesparingen en bedrijfsvoering draaide GameStop een winst van $66 miljoen, een positieve omkeer ten opzichte van een verlies van $22 miljoen in dezelfde periode vorig jaar. Netto kwam de winst uit op $168 miljoen wat flink hoger lag dan de $14,8 miljoen van een jaar eerder. De rol van crypto in de bedrijfsstrategie De keuze voor Bitcoin wordt door analisten gezien als meer dan een korte termijn winst. Het past in een bredere strategie waarbij GameStop digitale activa gebruikt om de balans te versterken en investeerdersvertrouwen terug te winnen. De timing lijkt gunstig, want sinds mei is de prijs van Bitcoin met bijna 18% gestegen. Bovendien sluit de stap aan bij een bredere trend waarin beursgenoteerde ondernemingen steeds vaker kijken naar Bitcoin als hedge. Voor investeerders betekent dit dat GameStop niet langer uitsluitend afhankelijk is van de cycli. Voorbeeld voor andere bedrijven? De vraag is of meer beursgenoteerde bedrijven het voorbeeld van GameStop zullen volgen. Met een kaspositie van $6 miljard en een recente uitgifte van $270 miljoen heeft de onderneming voldoende liquiditeit om risico’s te spreiden. De eerste signalen lijken positief, want het aandeel steeg na de bekendmaking van de cijfers met ruim 7% in de nabeurshandel tot $25,29. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,781.87+1.85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4654-7.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad

Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul