Who’s In The ‘Survivor’ Season 49 Cast? Meet The 18 New Castaways

“Survivor” Season 49 Castaways
Survivor Season 49 is finally here with a new group of castaways ready to face off in one of the most challenging reality series ever. Who are the contestants in Survivor Season 49 competing for the $1 million prize? Read on to meet the members of the three tribes: Hina, Kele and Uli.
After crowning a winner in May, CBS’s long-running reality competition returns with a new high-stakes season from Fiji’s tropical Mamanuca Islands. Eighteen castaways will brave food deprivation, harsh elements, and grueling challenges as they compete to become the sole survivor and secure one of two available spots on the Survivor 50 cast in 2026.
This season’s players range in age from 25 to 52, and include a law clerk, an airport ramp agent, a rocket scientist, a financial crime consultant and more. In an interview with Men’s Journal, returning host Jeff Probst said the castaways endured “unrelenting heat” for two weeks, but gameplay improved after the weather conditions got better.
“The back half of the season is fantastic because you can’t predict who’s going home,” he teased. “There’s no way, because you don’t know, because the players didn’t know — they were changing their alliances so fast, and it wasn’t just willy-nilly, it was all strategy based.”
The highly anticipated new season of Survivor kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. (Find out how to watch episodes for free here.) Keep reading to learn all about the Season 49 castaways, including their ages, hometowns, current residences, and occupations.
Who’s In The Survivor Season 49 Cast?
In the premiere episode, participants will be divided into three tribes, each with six members. Keep scrolling to see the entire Season 49 cast, organized by tribe.
Hina Tribe
Meet the members of the Hina tribe.
Jason Treul
Age: 32
Hometown: Anaheim, California
Current Residence: Santa Ana, California
Occupation: Law clerk
Kristina Mills
Age: 36
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Edmond, Oklahoma
Occupation: MBA career coach
Matt Williams
Age: 52
Hometown: Farmington, Utah
Current Residence: St. George, Utah
Occupation: Airport ramp agent
Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu
Age: 29
Hometown: Sachse, Texas
Current Residence: San Diego, California
Occupation: Fitness trainer
Sophie Segreti
Age: 31
Hometown: Darnestown, Maryland
Current Residence: New York City, New York
Occupation: Strategy associate
Steven Ramm
Age: 35
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Current Residence: Denver, Colorado
Occupation: Rocket scientist
Kele Tribe
Meet the members of the Kele tribe.
Alex Moore
Age: 27
Hometown: Evanston, Illinois
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Political comms director
Kimberly “Annie” Davis
Age: 49
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Musician
Jake Latimer
Age: 36
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
Current Residence: St. Albert, Alberta, Canada
Occupation: Correctional officer
Jeremiah Ing
Age: 39
Hometown: Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Global events manager
Nicole Mazullo
Age: 26
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Financial crime consultant
Sophi Balerdi
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Uli Tribe
Meet the members of the Uli tribe.
Jawan Pitts
Age: 28
Hometown: Salem, New Jersey
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Video editor
Nate Moore
Age: 47
Hometown: Clovis, California
Current Residence: Hermosa Beach, California
Occupation: Film producer
Rizo Velovic
Age: 25
Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Current Residence: Yonkers, New York
Occupation: Tech sales
Sage Ahrens-Nichols
Age: 30
Hometown: Roxboro, North Carolina
Current Residence: Olympia, Washington
Occupation: Clinical social worker
Savannah Louie
Age: 31
Hometown: Walnut Creek, California
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Former reporter
Shannon Fairweather
Age: 28
Hometown: Wakefield, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Wellness specialist
Check out the official Survivor Season 49 cast reveal below.
