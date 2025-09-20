The post Who’s Performing At Farm Aid 40? Here’s A List Of Every Artist At Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Farm Aid 40 is Saturday, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and John Mellencamp. But there are many other artists in the all-star lineup. An annual fundraising event for America’s farmers, Farm Aid first staged in 1985 with a massive concert in Champaign, Ill. To date, Farm Aid has raised $85 million to aids the country’s farming community, CNN reported. Nelson, Dylan, Young and Mellencamp were four of the key performers at the first Farm Aid, and they will be back on stage at the 40th event Saturday, which is being held for the first time in Minneapolis at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, which is also Minnesota native Dylan’s alma mater. ForbesWhat Time Does Farm Aid 40 Begin? How To Watch On Streaming And TVBy Tim Lammers Joining Dylan, Nelson, Young and Mellencamp in the lineup are such music greats as Wynonna Judd, Kenny Chesney and Margo Price. Farm Aid 40 will begin streaming live, beginning with a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 a.m. PT Saturday on the Farm Aid YouTube channel (embedded below) and on the event’s website. CNN will join the concert at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT on cable and satellite. Farm Aid 40 will also stream for free on CNN.com and CNN’s apps with no broadcast carrier sign-in requirements. “This partnership (with CNN) is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years,”… The post Who’s Performing At Farm Aid 40? Here’s A List Of Every Artist At Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Farm Aid 40 is Saturday, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and John Mellencamp. But there are many other artists in the all-star lineup. An annual fundraising event for America’s farmers, Farm Aid first staged in 1985 with a massive concert in Champaign, Ill. To date, Farm Aid has raised $85 million to aids the country’s farming community, CNN reported. Nelson, Dylan, Young and Mellencamp were four of the key performers at the first Farm Aid, and they will be back on stage at the 40th event Saturday, which is being held for the first time in Minneapolis at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, which is also Minnesota native Dylan’s alma mater. ForbesWhat Time Does Farm Aid 40 Begin? How To Watch On Streaming And TVBy Tim Lammers Joining Dylan, Nelson, Young and Mellencamp in the lineup are such music greats as Wynonna Judd, Kenny Chesney and Margo Price. Farm Aid 40 will begin streaming live, beginning with a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 a.m. PT Saturday on the Farm Aid YouTube channel (embedded below) and on the event’s website. CNN will join the concert at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT on cable and satellite. Farm Aid 40 will also stream for free on CNN.com and CNN’s apps with no broadcast carrier sign-in requirements. “This partnership (with CNN) is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years,”…

Who’s Performing At Farm Aid 40? Here’s A List Of Every Artist At Event

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:27
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid 2024 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 21, 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Farm Aid 40 is Saturday, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and John Mellencamp. But there are many other artists in the all-star lineup.

An annual fundraising event for America’s farmers, Farm Aid first staged in 1985 with a massive concert in Champaign, Ill. To date, Farm Aid has raised $85 million to aids the country’s farming community, CNN reported.

Nelson, Dylan, Young and Mellencamp were four of the key performers at the first Farm Aid, and they will be back on stage at the 40th event Saturday, which is being held for the first time in Minneapolis at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, which is also Minnesota native Dylan’s alma mater.

Joining Dylan, Nelson, Young and Mellencamp in the lineup are such music greats as Wynonna Judd, Kenny Chesney and Margo Price.

Farm Aid 40 will begin streaming live, beginning with a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 a.m. PT Saturday on the Farm Aid YouTube channel (embedded below) and on the event’s website. CNN will join the concert at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT on cable and satellite. Farm Aid 40 will also stream for free on CNN.com and CNN’s apps with no broadcast carrier sign-in requirements.

“This partnership (with CNN) is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years,” Farm Aid co-director Jennifer Fahy told CNN.com.

Below is the full list of artists performing at Farm Aid 40, along with the times the artists are scheduled to take stage.

Farm Aid 40 List Of Performers And Scheduled Set Times

Wisdom Indian Dancers – 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT/10:30 a.m. PT

Madeline Edwards – 1:42 p.m. ET/12:42 p.m. CT/10:42 a.m. PT

Jesse Welles – 2:07 p.m. ET/1:07 .m. CT/11:07 a.m. PT

Eric Burton of Black Pumas – 2:37 p.m. ET/1:37 p.m. CT/11:37 a.m. PT

Waxahatchee – 3:07 p.m. ET/2:07 CT/12:07 PT

Wynonna Judd at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Penske Media via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd – 3:39 p.m. ET/2:39 p.m. CT/12:39 PT

Trampled By Turtles – 4:16 p.m. ET/3:16 p.m. CT/1:39 p.m. PT

Steve Earle – 4:47 p.m. ET/3:47 p.m. CT/1:47 p.m. PT

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – 4:58 p.m. ET/3:58 p.m. CT/1:58 p.m. PT

Steve Earle – 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT

Lukas Nelson & Friends – 5:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. CT/1:40 p.m. PT

Billy Strings – 6:22 p.m. ET/5:22 p.m. CT/2:22 p.m. PT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kenny Chesney performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Kenny Chesney – 7:07 p.m. ET/6:07 CT/3:07 p.m. PT

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MAY 03: Margo Price performs during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

WireImage

Margo Price – 7:52 p.m. ET/6:52 p.m. CT/4:52 p.m. PT

MILAN, ITALY – APRIL 07: American duo Dave Matthews (R) and Tim Reynolds (L), members of Dave Matthews Band, perform on stage on April 7, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds – 8:42 p.m. ET/7:42 p.m. CT/5:42 p.m. PT

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: John Mellencamp performs onstage during the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John Mellencamp – 9:32 p.m./8:32 p.m. CT/6:32 p.m. PT

NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Bob Dylan performs as a surprise guest during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bob Dylan – 10:22 p.m. ET/9:22 p.m. CT/6:22 p.m. PT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks’ 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts – 11:12 p.m. ET/10:12 p.m. CT/8:12 p.m. PT

US musician Willie Nelson performs on stage during the Luck Reunion at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025, in Spicewood, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Willie Nelson and Family – 12:02 p.m. ET/11:02 p.m. CT/9:02 p.m. PT

Farm Aid 40 gets begins at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT 8:30 a.m. PT on the Farm Aid YouTube channel and website. CNN will begin its live coverage of the event on cable and on streaming on CNN.com and the CNN streaming apps at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.

