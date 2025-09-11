Who’s Selling Shiba Inu? Ripple Partners with Spanish Banking Giant, Meme Coin ETFs Era to Start with Dogecoin — Crypto News Digest

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:27
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-0.83%
READY
READY$0.008199+122.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016013-6.25%
Sign
SIGN$0.07806-4.36%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000528-1.49%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00255-3.04%
ERA
ERA$0.7262-4.16%

60 billion SHIB floods exchanges 

Shiba Inu is securing massive exchange inflow, which can turn into source of selling pressure.

  • Massive inflow. 60B SHIB sent to exchanges in one day, pushing reserves to 85.4T SHIB.

Sixty billion Shiba Inu tokens were recently added to exchanges in a single day, which could be a sign of an upcoming market pressure surge. An inflow of this size frequently indicates that holders are getting ready to sell their holdings, which could increase volatility in SHIB’s already volatile price structure. In one of the biggest short-term increases in months, exchange reserves jumped to 85.4 trillion SHIB.

  • Potential impact. Such inflows often precede sell-offs. 

These inflows typically occur before sell-offs as traders transfer assets to exchanges in an effort to reduce risk or secure profits. The crucial question at hand is: who is selling?

Although daily flows are influenced by retail traders, the magnitude of this movement raises the possibility that whales or sizable institutional wallets are liquidating holdings in preparation for market weakness or as part of a larger portfolio rebalancing process. But the story that price action conveys is a little different. 

You Might Also Like

Ripple expands BBVA partnership with digital asset custody

Spanish banking giant BBVA has tapped Ripple for cryptocurrency custody services.

  • New offering. Ripple to provide custodial services for Spanish banking giant BBVA.

Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has announced that it will be providing custodial services for Spanish banking giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). The extension of the partnership between Ripple and BBVA will make it possible for the latter to “confidently” respond to demand for digital assets, the announcement says. 

Cassie Craddock, Ripple’s managing director, has praised BBVA as one of the most innovative banks in Europe. Monica Long, the company’s president, has also stated that she is excited about the new chapter of the long-standing partnership. 

  • Partnership history. BBVA first teamed with Ripple in 2017.

The major banking institution, which was originally founded all the way back in 1857, first partnered with Ripple in April 2017. Back then, it utilized the company’s technology for completing its very first real-time international money transfer. The transaction in question was conducted between Mexico and Spain. 

You Might Also Like

Dogecoin ETF to launch this week, kickstarting ‘meme coin ETF era’

Bloomberg analyst highlighted approaching start of meme coin ETF epoch.

  • ETF debut. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas says the first meme coin ETF ($DOJE) will launch Thursday, tracking Dogecoin’s price.

In his recent X post, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has highlighted the upcoming beginning of what he calls the “meme coin ETF era,” as the very first meme coin exchange-traded fund is about to be launched later this week. This meme coin is the original meme asset, Dogecoin (DOGE). However, unlike the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that have been launched already, $DOJE will be rolled out on different terms from the SEC.

  • Regulatory twist. Filed under the 1940 Investment Act, unlike most crypto ETFs filed under the 1933 Securities Act.

Balchunas announced the approaching start of the era of ETFs that track meme coins’ prices. The first one to launch is DOJE — a Dogecoin ETF to be listed on Thursday by the REX Shares and Osprey funds. On May 30, these two funds also filed for the launch of SOL and ETH exchange-traded funds.

The Dogecoin ETF was filed under the 40 Act (the 1940 Investment Act). Balchunas stressed that the DOGE-based fund will be the “first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose.” Usually, ETFs are filed under the 1933 Securities Act, and now there is “a big group of ’33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still.” This development follows an earlier announcement by CleanCore Solutions, Inc., to create a Dogecoin treasury.

You Might Also Like

Source: https://u.today/whos-selling-shiba-inu-ripple-partners-with-spanish-banking-giant-meme-coin-etfs-era-to-start-with

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Share
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.