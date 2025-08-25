Why $1 Is Unlikely As Smart Money Moves To This New Altcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 18:18
NEAR
NEAR$2.508-3.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.05885+3.64%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01552+0.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.75+4.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04536-9.47%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006357+4.72%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006877-1.26%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-5.93%

The Dogecoin price has long been a favorite among retail traders, but the path to $1 is proving more difficult than many hoped. Despite occasional rallies, DOGE continues to face structural resistance that limits its upside potential. 

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) has become one of the best crypto projects of 2025, raising over $21.2 million from the sale of more than 618 million tokens at $0.0987 each. With big exchange listings ahead and institutional buzz, investors are asking whether Remittix is a smarter play for the months ahead.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can $1 Ever Happen?

Source: Trader Tardigate

Dogecoin price is currently holding above $0.23, after testing its $0.20 support multiple times. Analysts note a potential 70% rally could be on the table if DOGE breaks past resistance at $0.27, setting up a possible move toward $0.37. Historical double-bottom formations also support this scenario, as accumulation has built steadily near $0.20.

Still, the Dogecoin price prediction for $1 looks unlikely in the short term. DOGE has failed several times to sustain major breakouts, and its reliance on broader market cycles makes it vulnerable to Bitcoin corrections. CoinGape analysts point out that macro factors and fading retail hype could continue to drag on DOGE momentum. For long-term holders, DOGE needs not only retail enthusiasm but also consistent utility to break above $1 sustainably.

Why Remittix Is Attracting Attention

While Dogecoin’s momentum stalls, Remittix is showing strong growth that has caught the eye of both retail and institutional players. As a PayFi project built to bridge crypto with traditional banking, Remittix is setting itself apart from meme coins by solving real-world payment problems. Its ecosystem includes bank-to-bank transfers, multi-currency support, and a mobile wallet designed for fast adoption. With over $21.2 million already raised, Remittix continues to outperform most altcoins of similar size. 

Here is why Remittix is gaining traction:

  • Built to handle instant global remittances with real utility
  • Over 40 fiat currencies supported at launch
  • Upcoming exchange listing expected after $22M milestone
  • $250,000 community giveaway fueling engagement
  • Strong PayFi positioning as a challenger to traditional systems

This blend of actual adoption, tokenomics, and exchange traction places Remittix amongst the finest crypto to purchase now with the capacity to grow.

Final Thoughts

The Dogecoin price prediction suggests gains may come, but $1 remains a long shot. On the other hand, Remittix is quietly building the kind of utility and investor confidence that could make it a breakout star of 2025. For investors seeking the next big altcoin, the shift from meme coins to PayFi tokens like Remittix could mark the smarter move.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/dogecoin-price-prediction-why-1-is-unlikely-as-smart-money-moves-to-this-new-altcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
IO
IO$0.604-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto