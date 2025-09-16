Why a Base Network Token Could Revolutionize Crypto Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:58
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.516-2.61%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.91+0.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01349-6.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017396-2.30%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-15.07%

Base creator Jesse Pollak confirmed today that he’s considering a network token launch. There are no concrete plans yet, but Coinbase is determined to conduct a thorough investigation.

Pollak wished to go forward at this early stage to maintain maximum transparency, leading to community hype. Additionally, Trump’s regulatory environment presents a golden opportunity to launch this asset.

Base’s New Network Token?

Base, an Ethereum L-2 blockchain launched by Coinbase, is an important infrastructure builder and home to many meme coins. However, it doesn’t have its own asset at the moment.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Today, though, Base creator Jesse Pollak claimed that developers are exploring a network token, and Coinbase’s CEO confirmed this:

Everyone involved was very clear that they don’t have any concrete plans to launch a Base network token. Nonetheless, Coinbase developers see a few reasons that this exploration is worthwhile.

Goals and Opportunities

Pollak mentioned two “north stars,” pushing the boundaries of crypto and rewarding ecosystem participation, as the key points of interest. Although Base developers don’t have any specifics around the network token’s “timing, design, or governance,” he was able to share a few key details.

First of all, developers will continue building this infrastructure exclusively on Ethereum. There may be arguments for a multichain future, but Base is first and foremost an ETH L-2.

Pollak also mentioned that the firm will be working with US regulators to develop a network token with full legal compliance.

This goal may have been impossible during Coinbase’s previous legal troubles, but Trump’s new pro-crypto agenda could create a golden opportunity for deeper US market integration.

Finally, Base is committed to developing this network token in an open and decentralized way, which is why Pollak made this announcement so early.

He discussed the urge to keep these plans secret until the team made more progress, but decided that full transparency should be a major pillar.

Naturally, this news could be huge. Coinbase is a titan in the crypto industry, and a network token for Base could provide countless new market opportunities. This exploration may lead developers to decide that a full plan isn’t feasible, but the mere possibility is creating a lot of community hype.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/base-network-token-coinbase-decentralized-plans/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has announced its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. The firm disclosed the acquisition of 525 BTC for $60.2 million, paying an average of $114,562 per coin. With this move, Strategy’s total holdings now stand at 638,985 BTC, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,215.48+0.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-3.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+3.31%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/16 06:30
Share
Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Earlier this month the company registered an Avalanche trust in Delaware, a preliminary step toward launching the product.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005278-3.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:32
Share
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
Union
U$0.00957-13.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+2.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:02
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

ETH's strong rebound drives the Ethereum staking track to heat up, and the leading protocols accelerate market recovery

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum