Why A Government Shutdown Could Benefit Democrats

Topline The federal government is again careening toward a shutdown, with negotiations at a stalemate as Democrats refuse to authorize a continuation of the current spending plan—leveraging one of their only tools to counter the Trump administration—though it's unclear if they'll hold the line and risk shouldering blame if Congress can't reach an agreement by Sept. 30. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media following a Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The funding negotiations give Democrats more power than they've had over other legislative processes, such as President Donald Trump's various executive orders and other policy and personnel changes, as it requires votes from seven Senate Democrats to break the 60-vote filibuster threshold, as opposed to a simple majority vote Republicans could pass on their own. In previous shutdown negotiations, a small coalition of right-wing Republicans have threatened to force a government closure unless their demands are met, but Democrats—polling at their lowest level in history—have a unique opportunity this time around, needing to repair their image and messaging strategy ahead of next year's midterm elections. Healthcare is the basis of Democrats' argument against averting a shutdown: they want Republicans to guarantee an extension of enhanced tax credits in the Affordable Care Act set to expire at the end of the year. The strategy carries risks if Republicans were to agree to the healthcare demands since it could help some Republicans in swing districts, FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver notes in a column for The New York Times. Silver argues Democrats should instead make their votes contingent on legislation that would implement congressional guardrails against Trump's tariffs, as the economy remains a top concern for voters and his sweeping April "Liberation…