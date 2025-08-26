Why Analysts Say Ozak AI’s $2.35M Presale Momentum Could Make It the AI Equivalent of Solana in the Next Bull Run

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:46
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001631-1.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+4.80%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002569+7.39%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002731-4.30%

Ozak AI is quickly rising through the ranks of 2025’s most talked-about crypto projects, with its presale crossing the $2.35 million milestone and over 819 million $OZ tokens sold. This surge in demand has caught the attention of analysts who now suggest that Ozak AI could become the “AI equivalent of Solana” in the next bull run. 

Much like Solana, which started out with a small but passionate community before turning into a top-10 cryptocurrency, Ozak AI is building robust momentum in its early stages. Its focus on combining synthetic intelligence with blockchain software positions it as a high-potential token that might lead the next wave of crypto innovation.

Solana’s Early Rise as a Benchmark

When Solana first entered the market, it was worth only some cents, but it quickly rose to prominence with its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low costs. Within some years, Solana became a pass-to blockchain for developers and scaled to a market cap in the tens of billions.

Analysts believe Ozak AI’s early traction mirrors that story, but in a different sector. Where Solana revolutionized scalability for DeFi and NFTs, Ozak AI aims to revolutionize predictive analytics, automation, and intelligent decision-making through AI integration. This creates a parallel where Ozak AI could dominate the AI-blockchain niche just as Solana dominated the smart contract performance niche.

The Power of Presale Momentum

Presales are often the clearest indicator of investor confidence, and Ozak AI’s rapid fundraising of $2.35 million speaks volumes. In just a few stages, the project has not only drawn substantial funding but also created a community that sees long-term potential in AI-driven blockchain solutions. 

Analysts note that this early wave of adoption mirrors Solana’s trajectory, where presale and early investor support became the foundation of explosive growth during the following bull market. If the same pattern holds true, Ozak AI’s presale success may be the launchpad for massive ROI once it hits exchanges.

AI and Blockchain: A Market-Defining Combination

Another motive analysts see Ozak AI as a standout project is its role at the intersection of AI and blockchain—two of the most disruptive technologies of the decade. Just as Solana placed itself as the pass-to blockchain for high-speed decentralized applications, Ozak AI aims to be the main platform for AI-powered crypto solutions. 

Its use cases range from automated trading strategies to AI-pushed record insights for companies and developers. By integrating AI functionality at once into its ecosystem, Ozak AI could establish itself as a category chief, making sure of its relevance in a market increasingly driven by means of wise automation.

Analyst Price Predictions and Growth Potential

With Ozak AI still priced at $0.01 in its 5th presale stage, many analysts are projecting significant upside. Predictions suggest $OZ could reach $1 within its first major bull cycle and potentially climb to $2.50 by 2026 if adoption accelerates. These bold forecasts are not without precedent—Solana itself delivered returns of over 10,000x for its earliest investors. While not every project can replicate such explosive growth, the parallels in early adoption, strong presale demand, and market timing give Ozak AI a genuine chance to deliver similar life-changing gains.

Ozak AI’s ability to raise $2.35 million in OZ presale and sell more than 819 million tokens is not just a milestone—it’s a signal of its growing credibility and appeal among investors. With analysts now calling it the “AI equivalent of Solana,” the project has captured attention as one of the most exciting opportunities of 2025. 

Solana proved that early believers in disruptive technology could see exponential returns, and Ozak AI could be writing the same story within the AI and blockchain space. For investors seeking exposure to innovation at its earliest stage, Ozak AI’s presale may be the best opportunity to enter before the next bull run sends valuations soaring.

About Ozak AI 

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

For more, visit

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/why-analysts-say-ozak-ais-2-35m-presale-momentum-could-make-it-the-ai-equivalent-of-solana-in-the-next-bull-run/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts