Why Analysts See Washington as the Key Catalyst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:17
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.71%
Union
U$0.01087+9.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.365+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.70%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04019+12.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002639+1.50%
Altcoins

Crypto markets don’t automatically rise on the back of regulation, but clearer rules often remove barriers that have held back adoption.

Think of it less as a rocket engine and more like roadwork: fixing potholes, putting up clearer signs, and widening lanes so bigger players can move with confidence. For XRP, the Trump administration’s latest policy agenda could be laying exactly that kind of groundwork.

Regulatory Clarity Gains Momentum

The biggest shift underway is the administration’s push for a unified regulatory framework. A recent executive order prioritized coordination among U.S. agencies, a move that could reduce the uncertainty that has long kept institutions on the sidelines. There are early signals that the SEC and CFTC may work more closely, with some responsibilities potentially shifting to the commodities regulator. If crypto custody and non-security assets ultimately fall under this umbrella, institutional investors would face fewer legal risks when engaging with tokens like XRP.

The timing is notable: just last month, XRP put one of its most pressing legal battles behind it with a settlement in the SEC lawsuit. Together, these developments could pave the way for deeper liquidity, more exchange listings, and lower trading costs.

Banks Opening the Door

XRP’s design has always targeted the financial sector, and Washington’s policy direction is starting to align with that vision. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has given national banks explicit permission to hold crypto assets, issue stablecoins, and run blockchain nodes. Those clarifications allow financial institutions to move parts of their cross-border operations onto distributed ledgers.

That’s where the XRP Ledger’s built-in compliance features come into play. Banks exploring blockchain rails can enforce regulatory standards directly on XRPL, without relying on third-party tools. If adoption picks up, XRP could become the backbone for the high-friction areas of cross-border finance where traditional systems remain slow and costly.

Stablecoins Find Structure

Another potential tailwind comes from stablecoin reform. The recently enacted Genius Act created a legal framework for the asset class, encouraging banks and fintech firms to issue and manage stablecoins with reduced regulatory risk. With its fast settlement and low-cost transactions, XRPL is well-positioned to host these tokens and provide the infrastructure for their circulation.

The ledger already maintains compliance standards for token issuers, and if U.S. banks begin rolling out their own stablecoins under the new rules, XRPL could become a natural settlement layer for regulated payment flows.

What It Means for XRP

None of these changes guarantee price appreciation, but the direction is clear. Washington is smoothing the path for institutions to engage with crypto, and XRP stands to benefit more than most because of its focus on payments and compliance. With regulatory battles winding down, banks gaining clearer permissions, and stablecoins moving into a defined framework, the Trump administration’s crypto roadmap could give XRP fresh momentum in the quarters ahead.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-price-update-why-analysts-see-washington-as-the-key-catalyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004529+0.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133672+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$208.04+1.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.12476+82.85%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.172852+5.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving