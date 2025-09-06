Why Bitcoin Adoption Is On The Rise Among Businesses

Key Insights:

A recent report reveals how businesses from different industries have been embracing Bitcoin.

BTC analysis by region reveals rising competition between Asia and the U.S.

Currency debasement woes are pushing business owners to explore alternative money.

There’s no doubt that the current institutions have been frontrunning the latest bull run this year. This was largely due to the improving regulatory landscape, but institutions and whales were not the only key category aggressively buying into the market.

While Bitcoin has so far enjoyed robust institutional involvement in 2025, its involvement has attracted other buyers. The number of business owners embracing BTC has been rising aggressively this year.

According to the River Bitcoin adoption report, businesses owned about $500 million worth of Bitcoin in 2022. That figure has since surged past $43 billion. The analysis also revealed that businesses across various industries have been demonstrating interest in BTC.

Businesses in the real estate industry had the highest rate of investment in Bitcoin. Bitcoin services and the hospitality industry had ranked second and third, respectively.

The level of business investment into BTC was significantly influenced by their ability to integrate Bitcoin into their business operations.

Bitcoin Adoption in Asia Rivals Adoption in the US

The rising Bitcoin adoption across the institutional and business landscape also provided the perfect conditions to gauge global adoption. This is because the institutional involvement was a phenomenon that has been accelerating at the global scale.

The U.S has been pushing towards becoming the global leader in terms of crypto adoption. However, it has been facing stiff competition, especially from Asia. The U.S came in second in a recent Chainalysis global crypto adoption index.

Bitcoin Adoption by Countries | Source: Chainalysis

India ranked first in the index, and there were a few other Asian countries in the top 10 list. In fact, 5 out of the top 10 countries in the list were from the Asian continent.

Nigeria was the only African country to make the cut, while Russia and Ukraine represented Europe.

Why Business Owners are Rushing Towards BTC?

The shifting regulatory landscape was not the only reason fueling the heavy business involvement in crypto. Economic reasons have also been at the heart of the rush towards Bitcoin.

The ballooning debt bubble has been pushing investors to explore alternative forms of money. Bitcoin’s easy accessibility made it an attractive alternative for businesses.

Fiat currency debasement is now more apparent than ever before. Businesses have been opting to hold BTC and other finite assets with hard money characteristics to avoid long-term value erosion.

The rapid BTC adoption in the business community confirmed the cryptocurrency’s attractiveness, hence the rising exposure. These observations also underscored some of the reasons why the current bull run might be different from past ones.

Regardless of the findings, Bitcoin still experienced some short-term uncertainty. The ghost of the cycle theory has been threatening to end the latest upside. Moreover, pesky inflation and the risks of a recession have also held the bulls hostage in the short term.

BTC has been struggling to find a solid footing since mid-August. Its recent performance highlighted key resistance retests with price risking further decline towards the $100,000 price level.

Short-term headwinds could still lead to more downside. However, institutions have been building up their treasuries. In fact, recent data revealed that global corporate treasuries recently surged past 1 million BTC.

BTC Corporate Treasuries | Source: Bitwise

Institutions have been taking advantage of every BTC dip. This suggests that a similar trend could play out, especially if BTC extends its decline.

A discounted Bitcoin price could pave the way for whales and institutions to access the cryptocurrency at more attractive price points. However, such outcomes also underscore healthy long-term demand.