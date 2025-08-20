Why BlackRock Now Holds Over 3% of All Bitcoin in Circulation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:51
Key highlights:

  • BlackRock holds over 662,500 BTC — more than 3% of total supply
  • Its Bitcoin ETF hit $70B AUM in record time, outpacing gold ETFs
  • A decentralized currency is now largely owned by centralized players

Buying Bitcoin like it’s the apocalypse?

BlackRock (BLK) is accumulating Bitcoin at an astonishing pace — as if it’s preparing for a seismic shift in global finance.

Major Bitcoin holders

Major Bitcoin Holders. Source: bitbo

In just a year and a half since launching its spot Bitcoin ETF, the firm has amassed more than 662,500 BTC, representing over 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. At current prices, that portfolio is worth roughly $72.4 billion.

BlackRock vs. traditional ETFs

The size of this market can be assessed by examining the gold-backed SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The fund needed more than 1,600 trading days to accumulate $70 billion in assets under management.

BlackRock achieved this milestone in the shortest amount of time any ETF has ever recorded, which took 341 days.

Blackrock iShares Bitcoin trust ETF net assets

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF net assets. Source: Blackrock

Bigger than the exchanges

BlackRock holds more Bitcoin than traditional exchanges combined with large crypto companies like MicroStrategy.

The total Bitcoin holdings of BlackRock rank second after Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin, but the company is getting closer to its 1.1 million BTC position.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust is on track to surpass all other Bitcoin holders and become the largest Bitcoin holder worldwide based on current investment rates.

ETF's with Bitcoin

ETFs that provide Bitcoin exposure. Source: bitbo

Custody and security

BlackRock keeps the private keys for this enormous Bitcoin accumulation under management at Coinbase Custody, where the assets remain in insured cold wallets.

What drives BlackRock to invest heavily in Bitcoin?

The accumulation process stems from a fundamental transformation in Bitcoin’s position at BlackRock.

The company no longer considers Bitcoin as a speculative investment because it views Bitcoin as a fundamental asset that should be included in diversified investment portfolios for the long term.

BlackRock’s Investment Case for Bitcoin

The 21 million coin limit, coupled with extensive coin loss, creates a perception of Bitcoin as digital gold.

How many Bitcoins are there?

How many Bitcoins are there? Source: bitbo

The rising government debt, along with geopolitical instability, makes decentralized assets more attractive as a dollar hedge.

The broader financial system evolution from offline to online value systems includes Bitcoin as a digital asset, which enables finance, trade, and wealth transfer functions.

The institutional-level recommendation of 1–2% portfolio allocation by BlackRock has enough market-moving power to reshape investor perceptions.

Stabilization or new risks?

The presence of institutional investors such as BlackRock in Bitcoin is believed by some to stabilize the cryptocurrency. The market transforms into a more stable system when regulated players join because this brings transparency alongside improved liquidity and reduced market volatility.

The introduction of systemic risks is what some experts predict will happen because of this development.

Traditional finance brings its own set of complications through leverage and algorithmic trading, as well as ETF-driven market fluctuations.

Bitcoin may trade with less volatile prices than retail investors once did, but it may acquire the more complex structural risks of Wall Street.

The paradox of centralization

The Bitcoin protocol was designed to operate without central control to maintain its decentralized nature.

Most Bitcoin users interact with the cryptocurrency through centralised exchanges, custodial services, or ETFs. Users gain convenience and insurance protection alongside compliance advantages, yet these benefits result in a loss of decentralization.

The accumulation of BlackRock represents this fundamental contradiction.

Is the process of institutional Bitcoin adoption breaking the vision of Satoshi or bringing Bitcoin into the global financial environment?

Regulatory green light

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC in early 2024 allowed the market to break through after facing years of regulatory challenges.

Among the top-performing ETFs is BlackRock’s, which has helped establish Bitcoin as a mainstream financial asset now recognized by institutions worldwide. For a broader look at the 7 leading spot Bitcoin ETFs, including how they compare in terms of fees, performance, and custodians, check out this overview by CoinCodex.

Final thoughts

BlackRock’s Bitcoin strategy represents more than investment allocation because it makes a strong declaration.

The accumulation of decentralized assets by institutional giants through centralized methods is transforming the definition of Bitcoin.

The transformation of Bitcoin represents either a threat or evidence of maturity, according to individual perspectives.

Bitcoin’s position as an alternative asset has transformed beyond its original status as an outsider asset.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71744/blackrock-bitcoin-etf-accumulation/

