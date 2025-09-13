Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 After Missing Bittensor’s Price Surge and Halving Hype

By: Coindoo
2025/09/13 00:25
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.54+2.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878-7.31%

Those are the missed ICO regrets that created generations of crypto millionaires. The truth is, the next big winner is never obvious until it’s too late. Right now, that chance sits with BlockchainFX ($BFX), already proving itself as one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. With price climbing every week, massive rewards, and confirmed listings, it might just be the best crypto presale to buy now.

👉 Don’t miss this millionaire-making presale—secure your $BFX today before the next price hike.

BlockchainFX Presale 2025: Why This Could Be Your Second Chance at 1000x

Unlike speculative projects, BlockchainFX is already live and generating revenue. It’s a trading super-app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one seamless platform, with over 10,000 daily users and millions in verified trading volume. Audited by CertiK and fully KYC-compliant, it offers the kind of trust and transparency rarely seen in new launches.

Early buyers have already watched the token rise from $0.01 to $0.023, heading toward its confirmed $0.05 launch price. More than $7.2M raised from 9,000+ participants proves demand is real. With forecasts placing the token between $0.10 and $0.25 post-launch, and long-term targets above $1, the upside is massive.

The kicker? Holders earn up to 70% of trading fees redistributed in USDT daily, with 90% APY staking rewards. This is real crypto passive income—not just promises. And with the $500,000 giveaway for presale buyers, the urgency to act has never been greater.

👉 Use BLOCK30 now for 30% more tokens and lock your place in this best presale crypto before prices jump again.

Bittensor (TAO) Price Alert: Halving in 83 Days Could Ignite New Rally

Bittensor (TAO) is trading at $338.83, with a market cap of $3.33B and a halving event less than 90 days away. Supply will be cut from 7,200 to 3,600 TAO per day, mirroring Bitcoin’s halving effect that historically triggers huge rallies. Analysts are already calling for a short-term move to $440, with long-term projections as high as $1,000 by 2025.

But here’s the harsh truth: if you didn’t get in early, you’ve already missed the biggest gains. TAO’s rise is impressive, but the real next crypto to explode is BlockchainFX—because you can still buy at presale prices before it lists.

Comparison: Why BlockchainFX Beats Missed ICOs Every Time

ProjectLaunch YearEntry Price2025 End PredictionLong-Term TargetCurrent Status
BlockchainFX ($BFX)2025$0.01 → $0.023$0.10 – $0.25$1+$7.2M raised, live app, daily USDT rewards, $500K giveaway
Bittensor (TAO)2022Early ICO price$1,000+ potentialGrowing AI hub$338.83 today, halving in 83 days

👉 Your second chance at a millionaire-making presale is BlockchainFX—don’t wait for the next regret.

Is BlockchainFX Really the Best Crypto Presale 2025?

When you combine real adoption, daily passive income, explosive presale demand, and scarcity pricing, BlockchainFX checks every box for a top presale crypto. Unlike missed chances with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or TAO, this is still ground floor. The fact that it’s confirmed on five major CEXs post-launch makes the window even tighter. Every Monday, presale prices rise, which means every week you wait, you lose.

👉 Secure your $BFX today using BLOCK30 and get 30% more tokens—before the door closes.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

FAQs

What is a crypto presale?

A crypto presale lets early buyers purchase tokens at discounted rates before public exchange listings. This is where the biggest crypto millionaire stories often begin.

How do I buy presale crypto like BlockchainFX?

You can buy BFX with BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, SOL, or even credit/debit cards. Simply enter code BLOCK30 to claim a 30% bonus.

What makes BlockchainFX different from other presale crypto 2025 projects?

It’s already live, generating revenue, audited, and rewarding holders with up to 90% APY—far beyond typical new crypto presales.

👉 Buy BlockchainFX now with BLOCK30, get 30% more tokens, and join the next crypto millionaire wave before it’s too late.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 After Missing Bittensor’s Price Surge and Halving Hype appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2708+0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04429+2.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+18.15%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00916-3.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11256+2.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet