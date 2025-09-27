Key Takeaways The BlockDAG (BDAG) amassed over $410 million in presales. Early investors have already made substantial gains, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now. The live demonstration of the product before the listing had boosted the investor confidence around the BDAG. The market sentiment around ADA and Pi renins is ... Read more The post Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Key Takeaways The BlockDAG (BDAG) amassed over $410 million in presales. Early investors have already made substantial gains, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now. The live demonstration of the product before the listing had boosted the investor confidence around the BDAG. The market sentiment around ADA and Pi renins is ... Read more The post Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/27 19:11
WHY
WHY$0.00000002825+3.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cardano
ADA$0.785+2.01%
Pi Network
PI$0.26804+2.37%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+2.16%

Key Takeaways

  • The BlockDAG presale has raised a massive $411.76 million.
  • The live demo of BlockDAG’s operational hardware before the official listing attracted investors.
  • The market sentiment around ADA and Pi remains neutral to bearish despite their recent revivals in the market.

The BlockDAG (BDAG) amassed over $410 million in presales. Early investors have already made substantial gains, making it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now. The live demonstration of the product before the listing had boosted the investor confidence around the BDAG. The market sentiment around ADA and Pi renins is neutral to bearish despite their recent revivals in the market.

Why BlockDAG (BDAG) is Emerging as the Top Crypto to Invest?

The BlockDAG presale has raised a massive $411.76 million. More than 26.4 billion coins have already been sold. Currently, the coins are sold at $0.0013. According to the official site, the presale would end in 3 days. The early buyers have already made huge gains.

What made BlockDAG stand out was the live demo of their operational hardware even before the official listing. A live working product boosted the overall investor confidence. The BlockDAG claims to be an advanced layer 1 blockchain operating based on 

Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm to ensure advanced security, superior speed, and improved decentralization. 

How Cardano (ADA) is Faring Now?

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading around $ 0.79. The price has increased by 1.59% within a day’s framework. The ADA  is presently selling 74% below its all-time high. The Token’s all-time high is $ 3.10. The investors are exercising caution, as indicated by the Fear & Greed Index value of 33. The overall market sentiment continues to remain bearish.

On the upside, the ADA is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral with 38.58. The price is projected to go up in the upcoming months. Even though no major breakout is forecasted, the analysts are not ruling out price rallying. The Cardano is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain platform that enables scaling without compromising security.

Performance of Pi Network

As of 27th September, the Pi Network is trading around $ 0.266155. The 24-hour price range is $ 0.259325 to $ 0.273607. The market cap of Pi Network is nearing $2.17 billion. Despite the slight increases in prices, the market sentiment remains bearish. Currently, the coin is trading about 91% below its all-time high. The all-time high Pi Network hit was $2.98, which was back in February this year. The experts predict a decline in prices in the upcoming month. The Pi Network is a social cryptocurrency with real-world applications. The platform provides a mobile-friendly interface for mining.

Bottom Line

While both Cardano (ADA) and Pi Network have seen revivals in the market, the overall market sentiment remains neutral to bearish. On the other hand, the BlockDAG (BDAG) is making waves with product demonstrations even before the listing. A live operating product has grabbed the attention of investors, and the platform has already gathered more than $411 million. The early investors already gained from the surge, making it one of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in now. 

Nevertheless, the crypto market is highly volatile, and investors are advised to do due diligence before making any investment decisions. 

The post Why BlockDAG is the Top Crypto to Invest In: ADA and Pi Fail to Keep Pace appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.87+1.65%
1
1$0.008568-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+3.29%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01525+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011152-32.76%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-4.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000297+0.33%
Aster
ASTER$2.0341+10.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure