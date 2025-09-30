Why Canada Needs A New Foreign Investor Immigrant Program Now

A new foreign investor immigration program is needed for Canada to help lift its economy. getty

When it comes to a Canadian foreign investor immigrant program aimed at attracting serious investment into the country, Canada is currently on the sidelines. From an outside perspective, however, Canada appears to be a nation with enormous untapped potential. It offers stability, abundant natural resources, excellent medical care, a strong education system, and a reputation for effective governance. Yet, other countries—Portugal, Greece, New Zealand, and even the United States—have programs that encourage investors to inject capital, create jobs, and fund public projects. Ironically, Canada once had such a program but let it lapse, and the absence is now quite glaring.

Former Canadian Minister of Immigration Gerry Weiner introduced Canada’s first foreign investor immigration program. He says it’s time for a new one. Gerry Weiner

According to Gerry Weiner, a former Canadian Minister of Immigration and the individual who first proposed Canada’s foreign investor program under the leadership of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, the main point is straightforward: Canada needs money, and it needs jobs. These two needs align perfectly with what investor-immigration programs aim to provide. With deficits rising, infrastructure aging, and shortages of affordable housing, the case for a well-structured investor program has never been more compelling.

Investment That Pays For Itself

Municipalities across Canada are facing rising costs for basic repairs and modernization. Bridges, roads, transit systems, and water treatment facilities all require regular maintenance and repairs. Moreover, the combined Canadian “infrastructure deficit” amounts to approximately $295 billion—and this figure continues to grow each year.

Meanwhile, the federal government continues to run deficits, and the housing crisis is straining city budgets. According to Rakhmad Sobirov, a Canadian immigration lawyer in Toronto, creating a new Canadian investor program would not only attract billions of dollars in outside capital but could also direct that money straight towards urgent public needs. If a thousand investors each year contributed, say, $1–$5 million to approved projects, that would total $1–$5 billion annually. These funds could be directly used for building homes, repairing roads, and expanding the infrastructure Canadians depend on every day. The money would not come from taxes but from investors eager to establish a foothold.

A Jobs Engine

The beauty of capital investment is that it doesn’t just sit in an account. It circulates, and that multiplies its economic impact. Every infrastructure project financed by foreign investors means contracts for Canadian construction firms, wages for Canadian workers, and opportunities for small businesses. Every business expansion funded through this program means new payrolls, new tax revenues, and new activity in local economies.

Jobs are the best argument for an investor program. Unlike some immigration streams that bring in people who take time to find their footing in the labor market, investor programs start with money on the table. The capital creates jobs from the very beginning.

Aerial view of Toronto Financial District at sunset, Ontario, Canada. Investment in the Toronto-Kitchner area is heavy due to the area’s technology leadership. getty

What It Means For Foreign Investors

So, what’s in it for the investor? More than you might think. According to Global Affairs Canada, Canada already has a reputation as one of the safest and most desirable places to live, with high-quality education, healthcare, and an open society. A modern investor program would provide families with a means to secure permanent residence in Canada by investing capital in the country.

This is not citizenship for sale. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, maintaining permanent residence still requires residing in Canada for at least two years out of every five. Citizenship still necessitates three years of physical presence in the country. However, for investors willing to meet these requirements, the program offers a legal and secure pathway. In exchange for investing capital in projects that benefit Canadians, investors would establish a foothold in one of the world’s most stable and prosperous democracies.

For some, the attraction is obvious. According to the American Psychological Association, Americans are troubled by today’s political turmoil and may want to protect their future. Europe’s wealthy, facing energy shortages and political division, might seek North American security. Investors from Asia or the Middle East could view Canada as a safe place for their families. Chinese and Indian investors may be attracted to the space and cleaner environment. In every case, Canada’s promise of safety, order, and opportunity is genuine. The investor program would match that promise with Canada’s most urgent needs.

Learning From Past Mistakes

Canada’s old federal investor program faced criticism for being too lenient: it had low investment thresholds, risk-free loans, relaxed enforcement of residency rules, and a surge of “astronaut families” who parked relatives in Canada while managing businesses abroad. Critics argued it failed to produce real benefits. They weren’t wrong.

But according to Weiner, “scrapping the program entirely threw out the baby with the bathwater. The problems were not with the concept, but with the execution.” A new program can set higher investment minimums, require due diligence on sources and the path of funds, clearly define job-creation outcomes, and enforce stricter residency rules. Funds can be redirected from speculative real estate into infrastructure, green energy, and approved business expansion. Transparency, audits, and escrow requirements can ensure money is honest, clean, and working for Canada. Done correctly, the new program would address all of the previous criticisms.

Competing In The Global Marketplace

Trump announced a new Gold Card to facilitate investor immigration to America. Forbes

Canada’s competitors are not remaining idle. Trump recently introduced his Gold Card and Platinum investor card programs, which are still in their early stages but may launch soon. The current U.S. EB-5 foreign investor program requires a minimum investment of $800,000 in projects that generate American jobs. Portugal’s golden visa program, although recently tightened, has brought billions into its economy. Greece and Caribbean countries, such as St. Kitts and Nevis and Antigua, are actively promoting their investor programs. While the global landscape is evolving, opportunities for foreign investor immigration programs remain.

If Canada continues to sit this one out, it cedes the field to others. The irony is that Canada might be in a better position than any of these nations: it has a large, advanced economy, strong governance, a housing and infrastructure shortage crying out for investment, and a global reputation for fairness. Investors trust Canada. The country can and should provide them with a program they can rely on.

Why Now?

The timing could not be more urgent. With new U.S. tariffs affecting Canadian exports, Canada can no longer rely solely on trade to sustain growth. Foreign direct investment flows have declined, while some Canadian investors are sending sums abroad in pursuit of higher returns. This capital imbalance poses a serious threat to Canada’s long-term competitiveness. A targeted investor program is one way to rebalance the scales: to attract new capital, retain Canadian workers, and reduce reliance on debt to fund public works. It is not a magic solution, but it is a tool Canada currently lacks.

A Call to Action

From an outside perspective, Canada is missing a key opportunity. It could attract billions of foreign dollars each year to upgrade infrastructure, accelerate housing development, and reduce its deficits—all while generating thousands of jobs. Other nations are doing this. Investors are seeking it. The only thing holding back progress is a lack of political will. Canada should stop viewing investor immigration narrowly as a source of controversy and start recognizing it for what it can be: a disciplined and transparent program that creates jobs, benefits Canadians first, and offers investors a chance to build a future in a stable and prosperous country.

The world is full of investors with capital to deploy and domestic issues. Canada is filled with projects waiting for funding. It is time to connect the two through a new Canadian foreign investor immigrant program.