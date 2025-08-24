Why Cardano Price Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To Ethereum And Remittix. Analysts Say $RTX Could 50x Within Months

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/24 20:30
The top altcoins have had a tumultuous year so far, and it looks like it will get even worse for certain projects. Cardano, for instance, is doing pretty poorly, especially when you compare it with Ethereum’s successes so far.

The Cardano price is no indication of the development on and off the blockchain in the past two months. So, its investors are heading off to analyst-backed Remittix for the big returns.

Word on the street says that Remittix could go 50x in only a few months of launch.

Cardano Price: ADA In The Green, But Only Just

The ADA token ended the week on a high, as the Cardano price went back into the greens after a midweek dip. Cardano rose to $0.93 on Friday evening, although traders might not be taking that seriously.

Still, it remains that the Cardano price is underperforming its recent developments. While ADA has never been one to surge massively, the cash injection from the community and talk of Cardano ETFs should have caused some stability above the dollar mark.

About a week ago, the Cardano price had just breached the $0.98 mark and the token was tipped to hold above $1. But none that has happened, and Cardano bulls are losing in the bearish struggle.

Meanwhile, traders and holders are going with the popular analysis that places Remittix as the token to buy this year. The PayFi project is about to change the face of crypto tokens, and the potential for a spike is undeniable.

Some even place the potential at about 50x in the first few months of launch.

What Do Users Get From Remittix?

The Remittix project is concerned primarily with supplying utility to crypto withdrawals. Traders will soon be able to transfer their crypto assets directly into fiat bank accounts. There won’t be any need for intermediaries or exchanges; it will all happen on the Remittix platform.

Why Remittix? The transactions will happen at reduced gas fees, despite being on the Ethereum blockchain. They will also come with Ethereum’s security, as the blockchain provides a secure portal for Remittix to operate.

Remittix also cloaks its transactions, ensuring that the recipient bank doesn’t know that the transaction originated on a crypto blockchain. There are no bank charges involved too; what you send is what gets deposited on the bank’s end.

As for tradable currencies, Remittix already supports 30 fiat currencies and over 40 cryptos. And the platform will only expand from here, so users are rarely stranded when they withdraw.

The crypto-fiat bridge on the Remittix Web3 wallet is in the beta testing phase, and launch is set for late Q4. That’s one reason there’s so much traction on Remittix.

The other reason is the presale.

Remittix Presale News: RTX Prices Are Surging!

Every other week, the RTX presale crosses yet another milestone. This week, the presale made it over $21 million, and now, each RTX sells for $0.0969.

Get your RTX coins on time and get set for launch too!

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Why Cardano Price Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To Ethereum And Remittix. Analysts Say $RTX Could 50x Within Months appeared first on Blockonomi.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.64-2.43%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0667-4.30%
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006022-5.80%
Salamanca
DON$0.000549-2.65%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
XRP ETFs May Be First to Win SEC Approval: Here’s What Changed

Quick Highlights7 firms filed revised XRP ETF applications with the SECMid-October deadline set for XRP and altcoin ETF decisionsExperts say XRP ETF could be the first altcoin ETF approvedXRP ETF Filings Hint at Progress as SEC Opens the DoorSeven major ETF providers have submitted amended applications for spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively reviewing the proposals.According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, these updates show that the SEC is in direct communication with applicants—a strong indicator that the approval process is advancing.“Amendments like these suggest that the dialogue with the SEC is ongoing, which is generally a positive sign,” Seyffarth said.Who Filed?The updated applications, submitted on August 22, 2025, came from:GrayscaleBitwiseCanaryCoinSharesFranklin Templeton21SharesWisdomTreeThese firms are looking to gain early positioning in the growing crypto ETF market, this time with a focus on XRP.What’s in the Filings?One key update came from Bitwise. According to its S-1 filing, the SEC requested clarity around the mechanics of issuing and redeeming trust shares. The new filing includes an option to redeem in cash, not just in kind—a topic that was also contentious during the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs.What’s Next?The SEC has set a mid-October 2025 deadline for most spot XRP ETF applications and other altcoin-related products. This timing matches Seyffarth’s earlier prediction that approvals won’t come before Q4.Experts believe this wave of amendments is a natural step forward. Analysts at Kaiko Research suggest the XRP ETF may be first in line for approval, beating out other altcoin proposals.Nate Geraci, CEO of The ETF Store, predicts that the SEC will approve spot altcoin ETFs “within a couple of months.” He also expects staking to be permitted in existing Ethereum ETFs soon, further expanding the crypto ETF landscape.If approved, the XRP ETF would mark a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption—especially for altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Threshold
T$0.01653-2.30%
U
U$0.013-9.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005297+2.12%
Coinstats2025/08/24 20:17
Crypto: Vitalik Buterin Proposes a New Solution to Strengthen Ethereum’s Neutrality

Bitcoin OG once again swaps 6,000 BTC for ETH