The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is ailing under pressure today, with the market cap dropping 1.95% to $3.96 trillion. Trading volume stands at $135.69 billion, reflecting reduced participation compared to recent sessions. Bitcoin dominance has edged higher to 57.6%, while Ethereum holds 13.1%. The Altcoin Season Index stands at 67/100, indicating a partial rotation into BTC. Sentiment remains muted, with the Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 47, while the average crypto RSI at 36.18 suggests the broader market is in oversold territory. Why the Market is Falling? The decline comes from a mix of regulatory pressure, leveraged positioning, and weakness across major altcoins. Regulatory Pivot \Markets reacted negatively to the SEC’s updated ETF guidelines issued on September 21. While they clarified the framework for crypto funds, the stricter compliance checks weighed on sentiment, especially for altcoins. In parallel, the U.S. Treasury opened a comment period for the GENIUS Act, which may impose reserve rules on stablecoins. These updates raised caution about XRP and Solana ETF approvals expected later this year. Traders are closely watching the SEC’s ruling on Grayscale’s multi-asset ETF due by September 30. Derivatives Overhang Perpetual open interest surged 18% to $929.3 billion, while futures hit $3.9 billion. However, funding rates turned slightly negative at -0.0038%, pointing to excessive long leverage. This set the stage for a flush-out. The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 dropped to 0.55, weakening macro support. Analysts warn that a break below the $3.93T total market cap level (50-day EMA) could trigger further algorithmic selling. Source: CoinGlass Altcoin Weakness Altcoins are bearing the brunt of today’s move. Dogecoin slumped 7.5% as whale accumulation couldn’t offset retail selling. OpenLedger plunged 15% following an… The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is ailing under pressure today, with the market cap dropping 1.95% to $3.96 trillion. Trading volume stands at $135.69 billion, reflecting reduced participation compared to recent sessions. Bitcoin dominance has edged higher to 57.6%, while Ethereum holds 13.1%. The Altcoin Season Index stands at 67/100, indicating a partial rotation into BTC. Sentiment remains muted, with the Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 47, while the average crypto RSI at 36.18 suggests the broader market is in oversold territory. Why the Market is Falling? The decline comes from a mix of regulatory pressure, leveraged positioning, and weakness across major altcoins. Regulatory Pivot \Markets reacted negatively to the SEC’s updated ETF guidelines issued on September 21. While they clarified the framework for crypto funds, the stricter compliance checks weighed on sentiment, especially for altcoins. In parallel, the U.S. Treasury opened a comment period for the GENIUS Act, which may impose reserve rules on stablecoins. These updates raised caution about XRP and Solana ETF approvals expected later this year. Traders are closely watching the SEC’s ruling on Grayscale’s multi-asset ETF due by September 30. Derivatives Overhang Perpetual open interest surged 18% to $929.3 billion, while futures hit $3.9 billion. However, funding rates turned slightly negative at -0.0038%, pointing to excessive long leverage. This set the stage for a flush-out. The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 dropped to 0.55, weakening macro support. Analysts warn that a break below the $3.93T total market cap level (50-day EMA) could trigger further algorithmic selling. Source: CoinGlass Altcoin Weakness Altcoins are bearing the brunt of today’s move. Dogecoin slumped 7.5% as whale accumulation couldn’t offset retail selling. OpenLedger plunged 15% following an…

Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 15:22
1
1$0.007658-18.13%
Threshold
T$0.01539-5.40%
Union
U$0.011986-9.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,499.14-2.74%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004846-10.25%
Ethereum
ETH$4,166-6.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003014-7.23%

The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is ailing under pressure today, with the market cap dropping 1.95% to $3.96 trillion. Trading volume stands at $135.69 billion, reflecting reduced participation compared to recent sessions. Bitcoin dominance has edged higher to 57.6%, while Ethereum holds 13.1%. The Altcoin Season Index stands at 67/100, indicating a partial rotation into BTC. Sentiment remains muted, with the Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 47, while the average crypto RSI at 36.18 suggests the broader market is in oversold territory.

Why the Market is Falling?

The decline comes from a mix of regulatory pressure, leveraged positioning, and weakness across major altcoins.

Regulatory Pivot

\Markets reacted negatively to the SEC’s updated ETF guidelines issued on September 21. While they clarified the framework for crypto funds, the stricter compliance checks weighed on sentiment, especially for altcoins. In parallel, the U.S. Treasury opened a comment period for the GENIUS Act, which may impose reserve rules on stablecoins. These updates raised caution about XRP and Solana ETF approvals expected later this year. Traders are closely watching the SEC’s ruling on Grayscale’s multi-asset ETF due by September 30.

Derivatives Overhang

Perpetual open interest surged 18% to $929.3 billion, while futures hit $3.9 billion. However, funding rates turned slightly negative at -0.0038%, pointing to excessive long leverage. This set the stage for a flush-out. The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 dropped to 0.55, weakening macro support. Analysts warn that a break below the $3.93T total market cap level (50-day EMA) could trigger further algorithmic selling.

Source: CoinGlass

Altcoin Weakness

Altcoins are bearing the brunt of today’s move. Dogecoin slumped 7.5% as whale accumulation couldn’t offset retail selling. OpenLedger plunged 15% following an airdrop-related unlock. The Altcoin Season Index fell 5.8%, signaling rotation into Bitcoin, which added 0.56% in dominance.

.article-inside-link {
margin-left: 0 !important;
border: 1px solid #0052CC4D;
border-left: 0;
border-right: 0;
padding: 10px 0;
text-align: left;
}

.entry ul.article-inside-link li {
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 21px;
font-weight: 600;
list-style-type: none;
margin-bottom: 0;
display: inline-block;
}

.entry ul.article-inside-link li:last-child {
display: none;
}

  • Also Read :
  •   Coinpedia Digest: This Week’s Crypto News Highlights | 20th September, 2025
  •   ,

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Under Pressure

Bitcoin price faced rejection at $117k, with a failed breakout sparking automated selling. Its market cap stands at $2.27 trillion, supported by $31.62 billion in daily volume.

Ethereum price dropped 4.29% to $4,286 after $210 million in futures positions were liquidated. ETF outflows of $196.6 million last month also weighed on sentiment. A break below $4,350 triggered cascading sell orders.

XRP price slipped below $3.00 support, now trading near $2.88. Its ETF debut sparked a sell-the-news reaction, while Bitcoin’s rising dominance drained liquidity from altcoins.

Top Movers:

  • Top Gainer: Story IP price jumped 12.4% to $13.87, standing out as the only major asset in the green.
  • Top Losers: Aster with -21.4%, PUMP with -18.1%, and CRO with -12.9% led the decline.

.article_register_shortcode {
padding: 18px 24px;
border-radius: 8px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
margin: 6px 0 22px;
border: 1px solid #0052CC4D;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1) 0%, rgba(0, 82, 204, 0.1) 100%);
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body h5 {
color: #000000;
font-weight: 600;
font-size: 20px;
line-height: 22px;
text-align:left;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body h5 span {
color: #0052CC;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body p {
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 14px;
line-height: 22px;
color: #171717B2;
margin-top: 4px;
text-align:left;
}
.article_register_shortcode .media-body{
padding-right: 14px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-button a {
float: right;
}
.article_register_shortcode .primary-button img{
vertical-align: middle;
width: 20px;
margin: 0;
display: inline-block;
}

@media (min-width: 581px) and (max-width: 991px) {
.article_register_shortcode .media-body p {
margin-bottom: 0;
}
}

@media (max-width: 580px) {
.article_register_shortcode {
display: block;
padding: 20px;
}

.article_register_shortcode img {
max-width: 50px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body h5 {
font-size: 16px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body {
margin-left: 0px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-body p {
font-size: 13px;
line-height: 20px;
margin-top: 6px;
margin-bottom: 14px;
}

.article_register_shortcode .media-button a {
float: unset;
}

.article_register_shortcode .secondary-button {
margin-bottom: 0;
}
}

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

.subscription-options li {
display: none;
}
.research-report-subscribe{
background-color: #0052CC;
padding: 12px 20px;
border-radius: 8px;
color: #fff;
font-weight: 500;
font-size: 14px;
width: 96%;
}
.research-report-subscribe img{
vertical-align: sub;
margin-right: 2px;
}


Subscribe to News

var templateIds = “6”;
var listOfSubscribed = [];

function subscribed_popupmodal(template_id) {
var templateId = ‘6’;
getAllSubscriberCategoryList([templateId]);
var subcribemodal = window.parent.document.getElementById(‘subscribe-modal-design’);
if (subcribemodal) {
var modalContent = `

`;
subcribemodal.innerHTML = modalContent;
}
subscribe_unsubscribe_status(template_id);
//getAllSubscriberCategoryList(template_id);
}

function toggleSubscription(subscription, template_id) {
var subscriptionCheckbox = document.getElementById(subscription + ‘_’ + template_id);
var li = document.getElementById(subscription + ‘Selected_’ + template_id);
if (subscriptionCheckbox.checked) {
li.classList.add(‘active’);
} else {
li.classList.remove(‘active’);
}
}

function getAllSubscriberCategoryList(getcategoryId) {

jQuery.ajax({
url: ‘https://coinpedia.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php’,
type: ‘GET’,
data: {
action: ‘subscribe_api_ajax_request’,
apiurl: ‘/app/email_newsletter/list’,
},
success: function(response) {
var result = JSON.parse(response.message);

if (result.status === true) {

var idstosubscribed = []
// Populate listOfSubscribed with subscribed category IDs
result.message.forEach(listofcategory => {

if (listofcategory.subscribe_status === 1) {
if (!listOfSubscribed.includes(listofcategory._id)) {

listOfSubscribed.push(listofcategory._id);
}

if (!idstosubscribed.includes(listofcategory.news_cp_category_row_id)) {
idstosubscribed.push(listofcategory.news_cp_category_row_id);
}
}
});

idstosubscribed.forEach(id => {
var subscribeButton = document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + id);
var unsubscribeButton = document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + id);

if (subscribeButton && unsubscribeButton) {
subscribeButton.style.display = ‘none’;
unsubscribeButton.style.display = ‘block’;
var showDownloadReport = document.getElementById(‘download_report’);

if (showDownloadReport) {
showDownloadReport.style.display = ‘block’;
}
}
});
}

},
error: function(xhr, status, error) {
console.error(‘Error:’, error);
}
});
}

function subscribe_unsubscribe_status(getcategoryId) {
var elementTounsubscribe = parent.document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + getcategoryId);
var elementTosubscribe = parent.document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + getcategoryId);
jQuery.ajax({
url: ‘https://coinpedia.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php’,
type: ‘POST’,
data: {
action: ‘subscribe_api_ajax_request’,
apiurl: ‘/app/email_newsletter/list?category_row_id=’ + getcategoryId,
},
success: function(response) {
var result = JSON.parse(response.message);
if (result.status === true) {
parent.jQuery(‘.skeliton-loader-block’).hide();
var hasSubscribeStatusOne = false;
result.message.forEach(subscribeStatus => {
if (listOfSubscribed.includes(subscribeStatus._id) && subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
hasSubscribeStatusOne = true;
}
if (subscribeStatus.notification_type === 3) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘monthlySelected_’ + getcategoryId).style.display = ‘block’;
parent.document.getElementById(‘monthly_’ + getcategoryId).setAttribute(‘data-id’, subscribeStatus._id);
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘monthly_’ + getcategoryId).checked = true;
}
} else if (subscribeStatus.notification_type === 2) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘weeklySelected_’ + getcategoryId).style.display = ‘block’;
parent.document.getElementById(‘weekly_’ + getcategoryId).setAttribute(‘data-id’, subscribeStatus._id);
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘weekly_’ + getcategoryId).checked = true;
}
} else if (subscribeStatus.notification_type === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘dailySelected_’ + getcategoryId).style.display = ‘block’;
parent.document.getElementById(‘daily_’ + getcategoryId).setAttribute(‘data-id’, subscribeStatus._id);
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
parent.document.getElementById(‘daily_’ + getcategoryId).checked = true;
}
}
if (subscribeStatus.subscribe_status === 1) {
listOfSubscribed.push(subscribeStatus._id);
}
});
if (hasSubscribeStatusOne) {
elementTosubscribe.style.display = ‘none’;
elementTounsubscribe.style.display = ‘block’;
} else {
elementTosubscribe.style.display = ‘block’;
elementTounsubscribe.style.display = ‘none’;
}
}
},
error: function(xhr, status, error) {
console.error(‘Error:’, error);
}
});
}

function logSelectedSubscriptions(categoryid) {
var unsubscribemodal = document.querySelector(‘.unsubscribed-popup-modal .modal’);
var subscribedmodal = document.querySelector(‘.subscribed-popup-modal .modal’);
unsubscribemodal.innerHTML=”;
subscribedmodal.innerHTML=”;
var selectedSubscriptions = [];
var storeCheckedId = [];
var checkboxes = document.querySelectorAll(‘#subscription-options-‘ + categoryid + ‘ input[type=”checkbox”]’);
var errorMessage = document.getElementById(‘error-message-select’);

// Use a Set to handle unique data-ids
var uniqueSubscribedIds = new Set(listOfSubscribed);

checkboxes.forEach(function(checkbox) {
var dataId = parseInt(checkbox.getAttribute(‘data-id’));
if (checkbox.checked) {

selectedSubscriptions.push(checkbox.id);
storeCheckedId.push(dataId);
} else {

uniqueSubscribedIds.delete(dataId); // Remove unchecked data-id
}
});

// Update listOfSubscribed with unique values
listOfSubscribed = Array.from(uniqueSubscribedIds);

var selectedSubscriptionsString = selectedSubscriptions.join(‘, ‘);
var concatinateSubscribeId = […new Set(storeCheckedId.concat(listOfSubscribed))];

var categoryData = {
‘subscribed_categories’: concatinateSubscribeId
};

var requestSubscriberData = {
action: ‘handle_dynamic_api_request_with_headers’,
security: ‘383a3f59f4’,

endpoint: ‘/app/email_newsletter/update_categories’,
token: ”,
data: categoryData
};

jQuery.ajax({
url: ‘https://coinpedia.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php’,
type: ‘POST’,
data: requestSubscriberData,
beforeSend: function(xhr) {
xhr.setRequestHeader(‘X-Requested-With’, ‘XMLHttpRequest’);
},
success: function(response) {
try {
response = response.data;

if (storeCheckedId.length === 0) {
var unsubcribedPopUpmodal =

`

We’re sorry to see you go! Your subscription has been canceled. If you change your mind, you can re-subscribe anytime. Thank you for being part of our community!

`;
unsubscribemodal.innerHTML = unsubcribedPopUpmodal;
document.querySelector(‘#subscribe-modal-design .modal’).style.display = ‘none’;
unsubscribemodal.style.display = ‘block’;
unsubscribemodal.classList.remove(‘hide’);
unsubscribemodal.classList.add(‘show’);
document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘block’;
document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘none’;
var showDownloadReport = document.getElementById(‘download_report’);
if (showDownloadReport) {
showDownloadReport.style.display = ‘none’;
}

} else {

var subscribedPopupModal =

`

Thank you for subscribing to our crypto and blockchain newsletter! You’ll now receive the latest news, insights, and updates straight to your inbox. Welcome to our community!

`;

let selectedSubscriptionsArray = selectedSubscriptionsString.split(‘,’);
let subscribedCategories = selectedSubscriptionsArray.map(subscription => subscription.split(‘_’)[0]);
let subscribedCategoriesString = subscribedCategories.join(‘, ‘);

subscribedmodal.innerHTML = subscribedPopupModal;
if (document.getElementById(‘selectidname’)) {
document.getElementById(‘selectidname’).textContent = subscribedCategoriesString;
}

document.querySelector(‘#subscribe-modal-design .modal’).style.display = ‘none’;
subscribedmodal.style.display = ‘block’;
subscribedmodal.classList.remove(‘hide’);
subscribedmodal.classList.add(‘show’);
document.getElementById(‘subscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘none’;
document.getElementById(‘unsubscribe_’ + categoryid).style.display = ‘block’;
var showDownloadReport = document.getElementById(‘download_report’);
if (showDownloadReport) {
showDownloadReport.style.display = ‘block’;
}

}

} catch (e) {
console.error(‘Error parsing response:’, e);
}
},

});
}

function closeModal(template_id) {
var modalId = template_id;
var modal = document.querySelector(‘#’ + modalId); // Using querySelector to find the modal

if (modal) {
modal.classList.add(‘hide’);
modal.classList.remove(‘show’);
setTimeout(function() {
modal.style.display = ‘none’;
}, 500);

} else {
console.warn(‘Modal not found:’, modalId);
}
}

function closeunsubscribemodal() {
var unsubscribemodal = document.querySelector(‘.unsubscribed-popup-modal .modal’);

if (unsubscribemodal) {
unsubscribemodal.classList.add(‘hide’);
unsubscribemodal.classList.remove(‘show’);
}
setTimeout(function() {
unsubscribemodal.style.display = ‘none’;
}, 500);
}

function closesubscribemodal() {
var subscribedmodal = document.querySelector(‘.subscribed-popup-modal .modal’);
setTimeout(function() {
subscribedmodal.style.display = ‘none’;
}, 500);
if (subscribedmodal) {
subscribedmodal.classList.add(‘hide’);
subscribedmodal.classList.remove(‘show’);
}
}

function withoutLoginClicked(withoutlogin_id) {

localStorage.setItem(‘subscribe_without_Login’, ‘true’);
localStorage.setItem(‘subscribe_clicked_id’, withoutlogin_id);
}

document.addEventListener(‘DOMContentLoaded’, function() {

const subscribewithoutData = localStorage.getItem(‘subscribe_without_Login’);
const subscribe_clicked_cat_id = localStorage.getItem(‘subscribe_clicked_id’);

// Function to get cookies
function getCookie(name) {
let value = “; ” + document.cookie;
let parts = value.split(“; ” + name + “=”);
if (parts.length == 2) return parts.pop().split(“;”).shift();
}

// Get user token from cookies
const userToken = getCookie(‘user_token’);

if (subscribewithoutData === ‘true’ && userToken) {
// Call the modal function with the category ID
subscribed_popupmodal(subscribe_clicked_cat_id);

// Remove the flag and category ID from localStorage
localStorage.removeItem(‘subscribe_without_Login’);
localStorage.removeItem(‘subscribe_clicked_id’);
}
});

/************************** update susbcriber content **************************** */
function initializeSubscriptionButton() {
var initialListItems = document.querySelectorAll(‘.subscription-options input[type=”checkbox”]’);
initialListItems.forEach(function(item) {
console.log(item.checked, ‘Initial Checkbox checked status’);
});

var listItems = document.querySelectorAll(‘.subscription-options li’);
if (listItems.length === 0) return;

var anyActive = false;
listItems.forEach(function(item) {
var checkbox = item.querySelector(‘input[type=”checkbox”]’);
if (checkbox) {
if (checkbox.checked) {
item.classList.add(‘active’);
anyActive = true; // Set anyActive to true
} else {
item.classList.remove(‘active’); // Remove ‘active’ class if checkbox is unchecked
}
}
});

}

function updateButtonText(anyActive) {
var subscribeButtonSpan = document.querySelector(‘.subscribe-submit .changeBtnText’);
if (subscribeButtonSpan) {
if (anyActive) {
subscribeButtonSpan.textContent=”Subscribe Now”;
} else {
subscribeButtonSpan.textContent=”Unsubscribe”;
}
}
}

function updateSubscriptionButton() {
var listItems = document.querySelectorAll(‘.subscription-options li’);
if (listItems.length === 0) return;

var anyActive = false;
listItems.forEach(function(item) {
var checkbox = item.querySelector(‘input[type=”checkbox”]’);
if (checkbox) {
if (checkbox.checked) {
item.classList.add(‘active’);
anyActive = true; // Set anyActive to true
} else {
item.classList.remove(‘active’); // Remove ‘active’ class if checkbox is unchecked
}
}
});

// Update the button text based on whether any list item has the ‘active’ class
updateButtonText(anyActive);
}
document.addEventListener(‘click’, function(event) {
var clickedItem = event.target.closest(‘.subscription-options li’);
if (clickedItem) {
var checkbox = clickedItem.querySelector(‘input[type=”checkbox”]’);
if (checkbox) {
checkbox.checked = !checkbox.checked;
updateSubscriptionButton();
}
}
});

FAQs

Why is the crypto market down today?

The market is reacting to regulatory uncertainty, excessive leverage in derivatives, and weakness in major altcoins, especially ETH and DOGE.

Which crypto suffered the biggest liquidations?

Ethereum saw $210 million in futures liquidations after breaking key support, making it the hardest-hit asset.

Are any tokens performing well today?

Story IP is the standout gainer, rising over 12% while most of the market trades in the red.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/why-crypto-market-is-down-today-btc-rejection-at-117k-eth-hit-by-liquidations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08422-4.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02416-5.21%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:17
Share
Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

The post Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price momentum is heading toward an ambitious target of $9,000 by 2025. However, discussions within crypto circles suggest that ETH may not be the only crypto  making headlines. Analysts are buzzing about LBRETT, an emerging meme token that some believe could experience explosive growth, with projections of up to 120x returns over the same period. Here’s why this could be a game changer: Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Next Big Meme Coin Sensation?  Layer Brett runs on Ethereum, but it doesn’t play by the tired rules of tokens that promise the world, jam the network, and leave users holding the bag. This is mainly because its foundation was built for speed, scale and brutal efficiency. Transactions settle almost instantly, and gas fees are so low they barely register, making it practical in a world where no one wants to spend five dollars to move fifty cents. This single advantage pushes Layer Brett into the same weight class as Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, though its story carries none of their corporate polish. As evident from its ecosystem, Layer Brett was not a product born in a boardroom, wrapped in investor gloss and polished strategy decks. Instead, it was built by a community that wanted to own the rails they were running on, and that raw intent bleeds into its design.  Layer Brett’s staking follows the same ethos such that holders can stake their LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, with no gatekeepers, no KYC checks, and no middlemen. Just users in full control of their money. But Layer Brett doesn’t stop at function. This is mainly because its architecture folds in gamified layers, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics that show exactly where value flows.  Rather than a black box where trust is demanded, users see the mechanics and…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08161-8.45%
Threshold
T$0.01537-5.64%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,018.27-4.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:24
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000476-9.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017361-2.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04162-5.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation