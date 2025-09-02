Why Crypto’s Current Selloff Is Just a Temporary Speed Bump

Press enter or click to view image in full size

The Market Split That’s Confusing Everyone

Crypto’s Current Selloff

Today’s action has me scratching my head like many others.

The S&P 500 just hit fresh all-time highs. Stocks are absolutely pumping right now. Meanwhile, Bitcoin can’t seem to break above $112,000.

This disconnect won’t last forever.

America’s economy is booming, with GDP growth hitting 3.3%. Consumer spending increased by 1.6% compared to expectations of 1.4%. Every economic indicator screams strength.

Historical Data Points to Continued Bull Market

Here’s what really caught my attention today. Since 1953, whenever 75% of stocks reach certain technical levels, the S&P 500 has experienced strong gains for 12 months.