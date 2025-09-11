Why Did Linea (LINEA) Price Drop 30% Post-Launch?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:53
LINEA, the native token of the Layer 2 network Linea, has seen its value dip nearly 30% since launching yesterday.

Heavy selling pressure from the airdrop could be behind the sharp decline. Such initial turbulence is common after token launches, reflecting short-term speculative dynamics.

Why is LINEA Token Price Dropping?

For context, Linea is a Layer 2 scaling network for Ethereum (ETH) developed by Consensys, the company behind MetaMask. The network is designed to make Ethereum faster, cheaper, and more user-friendly without sacrificing security.

The LINEA token serves as the native asset of the Linea network, supporting activity across both Linea and Ethereum. However, users still pay gas fees on the network in ETH rather than in the token itself. 

Yesterday marked the token’s debut, accompanied by listings on major exchanges. LINEA launched with a total supply of roughly 72 billion tokens. 

According to the official tokenomics, the token does not have special allocations for insiders or investors. Furthermore, the team allocated 9% of the total supply for an airdrop to reward early ecosystem participants.

The launch drew significant attention, with LINEA ranking as the top trending coin on CoinGecko. Initial trading reflected strong demand, as the token surged to an all-time high of $0.046 shortly after release. 

However, heavy selling pressure emerged almost immediately, driving the price down sharply. CoinGecko data showed that LINEA plunged to an all-time low of $0.022 after the peak. At the time of writing, the altcoin traded at $0.023, down approximately 30% since its launch.

LINEA Price Performance. Source: TradingView

Trading activity has also been substantial, with volumes spiking to $418 million. The transaction surge suggests that many airdrop recipients moved swiftly to liquidate their holdings, reinforcing the downtrend.

Nevertheless, many traders felt disappointed with LINEA’s price performance and even the allocated airdrop reward.

Crypto commentator Parcifap expressed strong skepticism about the LINEA token, warning that it could become one of 2025’s top disappointments. He argued that pre-market trading showed little enthusiasm.

He further criticized Linea’s incentive design, noting confusion, and dismissed claims that Consensys’ backing alone would ensure the network’s success. 

Meanwhile, others reported being unable to claim their airdrop during the TGE, which affected their ability to take profits.

Despite this, some remain optimistic about the altcoin’s prospects.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin highlighted that holding LINEA may provide access to further rewards. According to him, incentives will not be limited to Consensys. They will also come from other aligned projects and protocols.

The token’s first trading day was marked by volatility. Now, the market remains divided. Some see LINEA’s sharp correction as a typical post-airdrop shakeout, while others warn of deeper structural flaws. Whether the token stabilizes and gains traction will depend on how effectively the network and its backers build sustainable demand beyond the initial airdrop wave.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/linea-token-price-drop-after-airdrop-launch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
