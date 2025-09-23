Why Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?

Bella Heathcoate in “Tulsa King” Season 3, Episode 1. Paramount+/Brian Douglas

Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Tulsa King Season 3 introduces a new character, Cleo Montague, played by Bella Heathcote. What else has Heathcote starred in?

Cleo is introduced in Episode 1 of Tulsa King Season 3, when she visits her old flame, Mitch Keller (Garrett Hedlund), at his new car dealership in Tulsa. Cleo’s father, Theodore (Brett Rice), runs a respected, generations-old distillery, but is being strong-armed by the vicious Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick) to sell it to him.

When Mitch tells his partner-in-crime, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, about Cleo’s dilemma, Dwight visits Theodore with a tempting offer to buy the distillery and hand the reins of his company over to his daughter. Once word of that reaches Jeremiah, however, it enrages the liquor runner and causes a firestorm between the two.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Bella Heathcote attends the Tulsa King Panel on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+

Born on May 27, 1987, in Melbourne, Australia, Heathcote’s screen debut came in Joel Edgerton’s Australian horror film Acolytes in 2008, and in 2009, she landed a 10-episode run in the popular Aussie daytime drama Neighbours.

After that, Heathcoate appeared in the Australian historical war drama Beneath Hill 60 in 2010, before landing her first Hollywood film in 2011 with a small supporting role in the dystopian cyber thriller In Time, starring Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy and Olivia Wilde.

Shortly thereafter, Heathcote began prominent roles in notable films and TV series stateside, explaining why she looks so familiar in her role as Cleo in Tulsa King Season 3.

‘Dark Shadows’ (2012)

Bella Heathcote plays a pivotal role in director Tim Burton’s big-screen version of Dark Shadows, which originated as a Gothic daytime drama starring Jonathan Frid as the vampire Barnabas Collins on ABC-TV from 1967 to 1971.

The film version of Dark Shadows, starring Johnny Depp as Barnabas, is set in 1972. Heathcote plays Victoria Winters, who accepts a job with the Collins family to become a governess. Eventually, it is revealed that Victoria is the reincarnation of Barnabas’ late love Josette DuPres.

‘Not Fade Away’ (2012)

Bella Heathcote stars as Grace Dietz, the girlfriend of aspiring musician Douglas Damiano (John Magaro) in Not Fade Away, a drama directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase. Not Fade Away reunited Chase and his Sopranos star James Gandolfini, who played Douglas’ father, Pat.

‘The Neon Demon’ (2016)

Bella Heathcote stars opposite Elle Fanning in The Neon Demon, a psychological horror thriller directed by Nicholas Winding Refn that also stars Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Jena Malone and Abbey Lee.

Fanning plays Jesse, an aspiring young model in Los Angeles whose attention by the fashion industry sparks intense jealousy from the likes of Gigi (Heathcote), Sarah (Lee) and Ruby (Malone), resulting in a nightmarish existence for the teen.

‘Pride And Prejudice And Zombies’ (2016)

Bella Heathcote stars as Jane Bennet, the sister of Elizabeth Bennet (Lily James) in the horror comedy Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is director Burr Steers’ big-screen adaptation of author Seth Grahame-Smith’s 2009 bestselling send-up of Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice, where the Bennet sisters use their training in weaponry and the martial arts to battle the walking dead.

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ (2017)

Bella Heathcote plays the supporting role of Leila Williams, a former BDSM submissive of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) in Fifty Shades Darker, the first film sequel to 2015’s movie adaptation of E.L. James’ bestselling novel Fifty Shades of Grey starring Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

‘The Man In The High Castle’ (2016-2018)

Bella Heathcote was featured in regular role in 18 episodes during Seasons 2 and 3 of The Man in the High Castle, a Prime Video dystopian series that imagined the U.S. under the rule of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan after World War II.

Heathcote played Nicole Dörmer, a filmmaker born in Berlin, Germany, who begins a relationship with Joe Blake (Luke Kleintank), a member of the American Resistance working undercover for the SS.

‘Strange Angel’ (2018-2019)

Bella Heathcote stars as Susan Parsons, the wife of real-life rocket engineer Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor) in Strange Angel, an original Paramount+ series about how Jack Parsons becomes a follower of occultist Aleister Crowley.

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote in “Pieces of Her.” Netflix/MARK ROGERS

‘Pieces of Her’ (2022)

After returning to her native Australia in 2020 to play a recurring role in the sci-fi mystery drama Bloom, Bella Heathcote remained Down Under and starred opposite fellow Aussie Toni Collette in the eight-episode Netflix miniseries Pieces of Her.

An American and Australian production, Pieces of Her stars Heathcote as Andy Oliver, who on her 30th birthday witnesses her mother, Laura (Collette) neutralizing a gunman during a shootout at a diner. The incident forever changes Andy’s perspective on Laura since it opens up her mind to her mother’s secret past.

While Heathcote has starred in a good number of U.S. productions, she continues to work steadily in Australia, starring in series including C*A*U*G*H*T (2023), Scrublands (2023-25) and The Family Next Door (2025), as well as the movie The Moogai (2024).

Tulsa King Season 3, Episode 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.

