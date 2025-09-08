Why Dogecoin Is Unlikely To Hit $1 As Investors Favour New Trending Memes

Crypto News

The Dogecoin price outlook of hitting that magical $1 mark is starting to feel like a distant mirage for many investors.

And as this reality sets in, a smart money migration is underway, with investors pivoting their focus toward new trending meme coins that offer more than just hype—they offer a real future.

A good example of such memecoin is Layer Brett, and with its presale heating up, let’s look at the potential impact it could make in the crypto market.

Dogecoin Price Outlook Dims Despite ETF Hype

Source: X/REX Shares

The Dogecoin price outlook flickered brighter after REX Shares filed for the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, structured under the 1940 Act to speed up potential approval. This approach could see the $DOGE fund debut as soon as next week, bypassing the lengthy delays that have stalled other crypto applications.

Yet, the optimism may be overstated. While the ETF would give traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin, concerns about volatility, limited utility, and slowing adoption continue to overshadow the hype.

Dogecoin price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Even with a modest 4.2% gain over the past month, DOGE’s momentum remains weak compared to newer meme coins drawing stronger demand.

Rather than signaling a realistic path toward the long-touted $1 mark, the ETF filing risks becoming just another short-lived headline. With capital flowing into fresh meme tokens promising both utility and upside, Dogecoin faces the growing possibility of being left behind.

Layer Brett Emerges as Meme Coin With Real Utility

There has been a strong hunger for substance in the meme space lately, and that is why all eyes are turning to Layer Brett. As a full-blown Layer 2 crypto built for purpose on Ethereum, we no longer need to remember the slow, expensive nightmares of older chains. LBRETT is engineered from the ground up for blistering speed and penny-level transaction fees, making it the ultimate low gas fee crypto for the masses.

What truly separates Layer Brett from the pack is its powerful utility. The ecosystem is a playground for innovation, allowing developers to build advanced dApps, NFTs, and complex DeFi products directly on the network using robust smart contracts. This shows that $LBRETT is evolving from a meme token into an altcoin powerhouse, drawing builders who want a scalable, cost-effective base for Web3 projects.

But it’s not all serious business; the fun is absolutely baked in. The platform thrives on gamified staking, exciting NFT integrations, and vibrant social campaigns that keep the community active and rewarded. As for the staking rewards, Layer Brett gives early participants an APY so high it creates urgency, positioning it as a prime candidate for the next big crypto.

Conclusion

Dogecoin’s much-hyped ETF filing may have sparked short-term excitement, but the numbers tell a different story. With only a 4.2% monthly gain and fading adoption beyond speculation, DOGE is struggling to live up to its $1 dream.

Investors are waking up to the fact that nostalgia alone can’t drive long-term growth. That’s why the spotlight is shifting fast to Layer Brett, a meme coin with Ethereum-grade security, lightning speed, and genuine scalability. At just $0.0055 today, analysts suggest $LBRETT could climb toward $0.018 by year’s end. Miss this presale, and you’ll likely regret watching it rocket without you.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author



Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article