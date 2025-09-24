Why Fighting AI in Writing Is Dangerous | The Future of Authorship

Fighting AI in writing is a dangerous game that leads to creative stagnation and professional irrelevance. Tabish anwar · 1 hour ago 5 min read1 hour ago -- Share

Why Fighting AI in Writing Is Dangerous: A Guide for the Modern Writer

The rise of generative AI has sent shockwaves through the world of writing. For many, the reaction is one of fear: fear of replacement, fear of homogenization, and fear of the devaluation of human creativity. This instinct to “fight” AI is understandable, but it is fundamentally misguided and, more importantly, dangerous to your career and craft.

Photo by iggii on Unsplash

Fighting AI in writing is not like resisting a new grammar checker or a different style guide. It is akin to a scribe in the 15th century fighting the printing press. The technology is not a fad; it is a paradigm shift. The danger lies not in the technology itself, but in our reaction to it. Choosing to fight it leads to professional obsolescence, creative limitations, and a failure to harness a powerful tool for enhancement.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of why resistance is a perilous path.

1. The Illusion of a Fair Fight: You’re Battling a Force of Nature