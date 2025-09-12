Why Firms Are Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 23:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.78+2.65%
Binance Coin
BNB$923.67+3.14%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200595+3.59%
SUI
SUI$3.6891+2.41%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04614+1.47%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878-7.31%
Altcoins
  • 12 September 2025
  • |
  • 18:16

Corporate crypto strategies are no longer just about hoarding Bitcoin. A wave of filings shows that companies are broadening their digital reserves, with XRP now joining Ethereum and other major altcoins in treasuries once dominated by a single asset.

The most eye-catching move came from Amber International Holdings, which unveiled a $100 million plan to build a digital asset reserve. Rather than going all-in on Bitcoin, Amber spread its bets across multiple names, including XRP, Solana, BNB, SUI, and Ethereum. The company has already disclosed XRP holdings in its financial reports, signaling confidence in the token’s role as a reserve asset.

This shift reflects a broader change in thinking. While firms like MicroStrategy have stuck to a Bitcoin-only strategy, others are increasingly treating crypto treasuries like investment portfolios. Attorney Bill Morgan described it as a “new corporate norm,” where risk management and diversification outweigh ideological commitment to a single chain.

Momentum around XRP is building. Trident Digital Tech Holdings has earmarked half a billion dollars for the asset, Webus International has lined up $300 million, VivoPower International is deploying $121 million, and Wellgistics Health secured $50 million in credit to grow its XRP exposure. These moves suggest that XRP is no longer a marginal play — it is being written directly into corporate capital strategies.

The timing is favorable. XRP has climbed past $3, supported by steady whale accumulation and optimism over ETF applications still under review. Legal clarity around the token has also eased concerns that once kept institutions away, giving companies a stronger case for inclusion alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

What’s emerging is a new model of corporate adoption. Crypto treasuries are evolving into diversified baskets of digital assets, and XRP is carving out a place near the center. For companies seeking both liquidity and growth potential, the era of Bitcoin-only reserves appears to be fading.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-news-why-firms-are-expanding-beyond-bitcoin-and-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2708+0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+4.28%
MAY
MAY$0.04429+2.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1058+18.15%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00916-3.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.942+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11256+2.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

PA Daily | Infini was hacked, and about $49.5 million was stolen; Pump.fun is suspected to be internally testing the AMM liquidity pool

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet