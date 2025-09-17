Why Google’s New AI Payment Platform Could Change Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:45
Google just unveiled its newest contribution to the AI sector, an agent-to-agent payments protocol. This open-source platform will allow AI agents to transact directly without human oversight.

Currently, the protocol allows payments in debit and credit cards alongside some USD-backed stablecoins. This could expand to other cryptoassets in the future.

Google’s New AI Project

Although Google has had a few rocky interactions with Web3, the firm has been making new initiatives, developing its own L1 blockchain and backing a major deal with a Bitcoin miner.

Today, according to a new report, Google is planning to expand its AI presence with a new payments protocol.

Specifically, the tech giant has created a new platform for AI agents to interact directly through financial transactions. Google’s new protocol focuses on agent-to-agent payments, aiming to make the firm a vital piece of the growing AI infrastructure.

The firm partnered with over 60 companies, aiming to maximally integrate payment options:

A Web of Partnerships

This goal is common enough; just yesterday, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced a new AI team that’s also intended to secure ETH’s presence in this ecosystem. This may help explain why Google partnered with the EF to deploy this protocol.

To be clear, though, ETH tokens are not an acceptable payment option yet. So far, the protocol only takes payments through traditional channels like debit and credit cards, although it does permit USD-backed stablecoins. This could change in the future, but it’s currently unclear.

Google engaged in a huge degree of collaboration for this AI development. Coinbase, which facilitated the first AI-to-AI crypto transaction, was named as a major contributor, alongside firms like Salesforce, American Express, Etsy, and more.

Hopefully, this will ensure that things operate smoothly for all sorts of transactions. Google is already quite committed to the AI sector, but this update shows real experimentation. If it proves successful, it could ensure the tech giant’s position in a novel sector of an explosive market.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/google-ai-exclusive-payment-protocol-coinbase-stablecoin/

