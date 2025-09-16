Why HYPD Stock’s 25% Rally Could Be Linked to Hyperliquid’s Success

Key Insights

HYPD stock closed at $14.98 after a 25% daily jump, its biggest move in months.

The company, Hyperions DeFi’s, treasury includes over 1.43 million HYPE tokens, whose rising price boosts balance sheet value.

Leadership changes and Hyperliquid’s strong inflows make hyped stock a unique way to gain exposure to DeFi growth.

HYPD stock made a big move this week. The Nasdaq-listed share of Hyperion DeFi jumped almost 25% in one day, closing at $14.98. Many traders are asking if this rise is tied to Hyperliquid’s HYPE token, which also hit new highs recently.

To understand the link, we need to look at what Hyperion holds, how Hyperliquid is performing, and what the charts say about HYPD stock.

Hyperion’s HYPE Treasury Gives HYPD Stock More Value

Hyperion DeFi, the company behind HYPD stock, owns a large number of HYPE tokens. Right now, the company holds about 1.43 million HYPE. Recently, it added another 120,726 HYPE at a price of $35.38 each. This means that as HYPE’s price goes up, the value of Hyperion’s treasury also goes up.

HYPD Stock Performance | Source: Google

HYPE is trading between $53 and $57 today. That is more than 700% higher compared to last year. If each HYPE token becomes more valuable, the company’s treasury is worth more, and investors see HYPD stock as stronger.

This is why many buyers may have rushed in. Instead of buying HYPE directly, some people feel safer buying the stock, which gives them indirect exposure.

In short, when HYPE rises, Hyperion’s balance sheet gets bigger, and that often lifts HYPD stock too.

Hyperliquid’s Token Growth Makes the HYPD Stock Popular

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has been one of the strongest performers in crypto. It touched a new high of $57.30 before pulling back slightly to $53.28.

In just 24 hours, more than $46 million flowed into HYPE. At the same time, Ethereum saw almost $48 million leave. This shows that money is moving out of older coins and into newer ones like HYPE.

Hyperliquid Ecosystem Keeps Growing | Source: X

Hyperliquid has also been called the most profitable project in the world per employee, with $102 million in revenue per worker.

Another Fundamental Driver For Hyperliquid | Source: X

This even beats big names like Tether, Apple, and Meta. When traders see Hyperliquid doing so well, they also look at HYPD stock, since it is linked through Hyperion’s HYPE treasury.

Getting HYPE Exposure Via The HYPD Stock | Source: X

This excitement around Hyperliquid adds fuel to the demand for HYPD stock. Traders buying the stock believe they are moving at the same pace as the HYPE token holders, but are safer.

HYPD Stock Price Outlook Still Has More Room

The 25% daily jump pushed HYPD stock from $11.99 to $14.98. On the chart, the stock has strong buying activity. A key tool called the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which measures if more money is coming in or going out, shows a reading of +0.46. A positive number means more buying than selling.

HYPD Stock Price Performance | Source: TradingView

Even with the big move, HYPD stock is still below its July high of $17.28. That is an important level to watch. If buyers stay strong, the next target could be around $20.17. If selling picks up, supports sit near $12.63 and $10.66.

The current rally shows that this may not be the end for HYPD stock. With Hyperion holding a large HYPE treasury and HYPE itself near record levels, the stock has reasons to stay strong. And yes, recently, a change in leadership has also added some sentimental weight to the stock’s price performance.

HYPD stock’s 25% rally is not just about stock traders. It is closely tied to the success of Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and the ecosystem’s success.. Hyperion DeFi’s treasury with HYPE means the company’s value rises as the token rises. On top of that, Hyperliquid’s strong inflows and profit numbers keep pulling attention.

For now, the charts show buying power is strong, but the key test will be if HYPD stock can climb above $17.28 and head toward $20.