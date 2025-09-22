The post Why Is Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ Still Reggae’s #1 Album? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forty-one years after it was first released, Marley’s Legend compilation once again sits at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart. Jamaican Reggae musician, songwriter, and singer Bob Marley performs on stage, in a concert at Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden. He extends his fist as he sings into the microphone, with an electric guitar. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images The #1 record on the Billboard Reggae Chart for Sept. 20 was the Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend compilation released in 1984, suggesting that reggae has made little commercial progress in the American market in the last forty years, stranded in a vacuum in which newer releases and artists struggle to thrive. The chart consists of the genre’s top ten albums, and its newest release was issued in 2022. That was Wisdom by Stick Figure, the twenty-year old American reggae band that also has two other, older records on the independent Ruffwood label on the week’s chart at #4 (2019’s World on Fire) and #8 (Set in Stone from 2015). Marley’s Legend Album Beyond its considerable age and over 900 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 where it currently sits at #126, Legend is also a record that conceals the edges of Marley’s political critiques of capitalism in favor of his innocuous anthems of peace and love. Given reggae’s historically Afrocentric outlook and rejection of Western historical narratives that marginalized Black cultures, the enduring popularity of Legend raises some major market questions, as the album has now sold over eighteen million copies in America alone. The record’s success also demonstrates that white audiences are the primary consumers of the diluted representation of Marley’s musical story. Originally released by Island Records before the label was assimilated into Polygram’s empire which itself later became part of the Universal Music Group,… The post Why Is Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ Still Reggae’s #1 Album? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forty-one years after it was first released, Marley’s Legend compilation once again sits at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart. Jamaican Reggae musician, songwriter, and singer Bob Marley performs on stage, in a concert at Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden. He extends his fist as he sings into the microphone, with an electric guitar. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images The #1 record on the Billboard Reggae Chart for Sept. 20 was the Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend compilation released in 1984, suggesting that reggae has made little commercial progress in the American market in the last forty years, stranded in a vacuum in which newer releases and artists struggle to thrive. The chart consists of the genre’s top ten albums, and its newest release was issued in 2022. That was Wisdom by Stick Figure, the twenty-year old American reggae band that also has two other, older records on the independent Ruffwood label on the week’s chart at #4 (2019’s World on Fire) and #8 (Set in Stone from 2015). Marley’s Legend Album Beyond its considerable age and over 900 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 where it currently sits at #126, Legend is also a record that conceals the edges of Marley’s political critiques of capitalism in favor of his innocuous anthems of peace and love. Given reggae’s historically Afrocentric outlook and rejection of Western historical narratives that marginalized Black cultures, the enduring popularity of Legend raises some major market questions, as the album has now sold over eighteen million copies in America alone. The record’s success also demonstrates that white audiences are the primary consumers of the diluted representation of Marley’s musical story. Originally released by Island Records before the label was assimilated into Polygram’s empire which itself later became part of the Universal Music Group,…

Why Is Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ Still Reggae’s #1 Album?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 00:49
1
1$0.012002+103.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003145-16.84%
BOB
BOB$0.000005487-2.27%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0563-2.20%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3615-7.80%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003313-9.20%

Forty-one years after it was first released, Marley’s Legend compilation once again sits at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart.

Jamaican Reggae musician, songwriter, and singer Bob Marley performs on stage, in a concert at Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden. He extends his fist as he sings into the microphone, with an electric guitar. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The #1 record on the Billboard Reggae Chart for Sept. 20 was the Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend compilation released in 1984, suggesting that reggae has made little commercial progress in the American market in the last forty years, stranded in a vacuum in which newer releases and artists struggle to thrive.

The chart consists of the genre’s top ten albums, and its newest release was issued in 2022. That was Wisdom by Stick Figure, the twenty-year old American reggae band that also has two other, older records on the independent Ruffwood label on the week’s chart at #4 (2019’s World on Fire) and #8 (Set in Stone from 2015).

Marley’s Legend Album

Beyond its considerable age and over 900 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 where it currently sits at #126, Legend is also a record that conceals the edges of Marley’s political critiques of capitalism in favor of his innocuous anthems of peace and love.

Given reggae’s historically Afrocentric outlook and rejection of Western historical narratives that marginalized Black cultures, the enduring popularity of Legend raises some major market questions, as the album has now sold over eighteen million copies in America alone. The record’s success also demonstrates that white audiences are the primary consumers of the diluted representation of Marley’s musical story.

Originally released by Island Records before the label was assimilated into Polygram’s empire which itself later became part of the Universal Music Group, Legend was soon reggae’s biggest-selling album. As Island’s founder, Chris Blackwell, points out in his 2022 memoir, Legend specifically targeted the white mainstream audience by deliberately avoiding the political confrontation of albums like 1979’s landmark Survival. This commercial strategy became central to the record’s long-term success, though it ultimately only provided a safe facsimile of the reggae experience.

The Reggae Chart And The Major Labels

Beyond Marley’s material, major labels figure prominently in reggae’s mainstream distribution as evidenced by the current chart, with Universal having the strongest foothold.

Another compilation, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, occupies second position, and this 2008 release like Marley’s Legend is also distributed by the Universal Music Group. This major label distribution scenario presents a paradox in which a music form that gained much of its cultural credibility from resisting establishment norms has many of its key assets controlled by the world’s largest record company.

Sean Paul’s Dutty Classic Collection is at #3 on the independent VP label with its roots in reggae and dancehall, but Paul’s releases first crossed over to the pop mainstream in 2002 when the double-platinum Grammy-winning Dutty Rock album (at #6 on the Sept. 20 listing) reached the pop top ten alongside the hit single, “Gimme the Light.” Here too, major label distribution and promotion proved crucial as VP formed an alliance with Atlantic Records to boost Sean Paul’s sales and career which prospered up to 2006.

UB40, studio group portrait, UK, 1983, L-R Astro (Terence Wilson), Norman Hassan, Brian Travers, Ali Campbell, Earl Falconer, Jimmy Brown, Robin Campbell, Mickey Virtue. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

UB40’s Greatest Hits, first released in 2008 and distributed by Universal Music, is at #5 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. All of the group’s American Top 40 pop singles were cover versions of pop hits, from the chart-topping “Red Red Wine” – originally by Neil Diamond in 1968 – that they first charted in America in 1984, to 1993’s even more successful “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” previously a 1961 hit for Elvis Presley. These vintage records are the key selling points of the hits compilation.

The Marley family accounts for the top ten’s final two positions with Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley at #9 with 2005’s gold Welcome to Jamrock, followed by his father Bob’s 1977 gold Exodus album, re-entering the chart. Both releases are distributed by Universal Music.

Marley On Film

It was primarily Legend’s music at the core of the 2024 hit biopic Bob Marley: One Love which yielded its own original motion picture soundtrack album that derived nine of its seventeen tracks from the 1984 collection. As a result, Legend has become an even larger element in Marley folklore as the film reaped box office takings of over $180 million worldwide.

Out of the top ten reggae albums for Sept. 20, only Bob Marley’s Legend – perhaps aided by the film’s success – had a pop presence on the Top 200, indicating that the sales of the other records is marginal at best. While other variations of the hit compilation have included 2013’s curious Legend Remixed, forty-one years after its first release, the original collection still remains reggae’s flagship despite the commercial compromises that it embodies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikealleyne/2025/09/21/why-is-bob-marleys-legend-still-reggaes-1-album/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zypher Network debuts Alaya AI Social Quests to enhance Mining 2.0 with gamified rewards, Proof-of-Personhood, and AI-powered community engagement.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1458+2.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 02:30
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01629-2.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06263-1.02%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013917-0.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005242+0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08824-0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:22
Share

Trending News

More

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron are leading the S&P 500 in 2025 due to rising AI infrastructure demand

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?