Why is Crypto Down Today? Here’s What You Need To Know

By: Coincentral
2025/08/19 15:54
Capverse
CAP$0.06421-0.75%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003215+6.35%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin trades at $115,902 after crypto market cap falls $75 billion to $3.86 trillion on August 19
  • Profit-taking after recent all-time highs and Federal Reserve policy concerns drive the selloff
  • Over $530 million in leveraged positions liquidated, including $124 million in Bitcoin trades
  • Japanese firm LibWork approves $3.4 million Bitcoin purchase while SEC delays three crypto ETFs
  • Market makers warn of further weakness through August despite institutional support

The cryptocurrency market faced pressure on August 19, 2025, with the total market capitalization dropping $75 billion to $3.86 trillion. Bitcoin currently trades at $115,902, maintaining support above the critical $115,000 level despite broader market weakness.

Source: TradingView

The decline follows a period of profit-taking after Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies reached new all-time highs. Investors have been locking in gains, creating selling pressure across the market.

Macroeconomic factors contributed to the selloff. Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data, including a July Producer Price Index increase of 0.5% and retail sales growth of 1.2%, reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in September.

The shift in monetary policy outlook made risk assets like cryptocurrency less attractive to investors. Traditional safer investments became more appealing as interest rate cut expectations diminished.

Leveraged position liquidations accelerated the market decline. Over $530 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated across the crypto market, including $124 million in Bitcoin and $184 million in Ethereum trades.

These forced sales created additional downward pressure on prices. The liquidations amplified market volatility and contributed to the broader selloff.

Market Predictions Show Caution

Polymarket odds suggest traders expect continued weakness through August. The most likely outcome for Bitcoin shows a 34% probability of closing below $111,000, while Ethereum faces a 43% chance of finishing near $4,800.

Singapore-based market maker Enflux noted the market faces conflicting forces. Strong institutional conviction exists alongside a lack of immediate retail participation.

Strategy Inc.’s additional 430 BTC purchase and VanEck’s $180,000 year-end Bitcoin target demonstrate institutional positioning for continued growth. However, retail-favored assets like XRP and DOGE remain capped by SEC delays on ETF approvals.

Derivatives positioning reflects market caution. QCP reported that perpetual funding rates turned negative over the weekend, a setup that preceded earlier market pullbacks.

Options skews now favor puts across maturities. This positioning suggests traders are hedging against further downside risk.

Institutional Activity Continues

Japanese construction firm LibWork Co. approved a ¥500 million ($3.4 million) Bitcoin purchase as a treasury asset. The company plans gradual purchases over coming months as an inflation hedge.

This move represents continued corporate Bitcoin adoption in Asia. The purchase decision came despite current market conditions.

The U.S. SEC delayed decisions on three major crypto ETFs, pushing review deadlines to October. The extensions affect ETFs from NYSE Arca, 21Shares, and Bitwise.

Source: TradingView

Technical analysis shows Bitcoin could drop toward $112,526 if the $115,000 support breaks. Alternatively, improved market conditions could push the price toward $120,000.

The total crypto market cap faces potential decline to $3.81 trillion if bearish trends continue. A recovery could target $3.94 trillion before reaching $4.01 trillion on stronger buying pressure.

Pump.fun emerged as the worst-performing token, falling 15% to $0.003074 with support at $0.002921.

The post Why is Crypto Down Today? Here’s What You Need To Know appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001019-5.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002025-4.30%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.885-5.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05032+2.11%
CAR
CAR$0.010492-0.28%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005582-6.05%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest