Why Is Ripple Burning Millions of RLUSD Tokens?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/09 19:59
Ripple is making strategic moves to maintain the strength and stability of its RLUSD stablecoin, carrying out its largest token burn in weeks.

Meanwhile, RLUSD adoption is picking up, with businesses and banks beginning to use it for payments and other services.

Ripple Executes Largest RLUSD Burn in Weeks

According to data from Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, over 2.71 million RLUSD tokens were burned on September 9, marking the largest single burn in weeks after a series of reductions over the past two weeks.

According to the tracker, the company burned 1 million RLUSD twice on September 3 and another million on August 29. 

These burns are part of Ripple’s standard process for managing RLUSD. The company issues new tokens when demand rises and removes excess supply through burns when dollars return to its reserves, ensuring that RLUSD remains fully backed and stays close to its one-dollar peg.

RLUSD Trading Volume Spikes

RLUSD is currently trading near $1, with a market capitalization of over $728 million. Its trading volume has surged to $88.51 million, up 88% in the past 24 hours, as per data from Coinmarketcap. RLUSD is also among the top 10 stablecoins by market cap.

VivoPower Adopts RLUSD

VivoPower International recently announced that its electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo, now accepts payments in RLUSD stablecoin. The company noted that customers in developing markets often face high fees and slow transfers. By integrating RLUSD, Tembo plans to make international payments faster and cheaper. 

However, Attorney Bill Morgan notes that it is accepting only RLUSD payments, and not XRP itself. He also noted that although RLUSD exists on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, most of its supply is on Ethereum.

Ripple’s European Push

Meanwhile, Ripple is also making big moves in Europe. It has partnered with Spain’s second-largest bank, BBVA, to provide its crypto custody technology, supporting the bank’s new retail crypto trading and storage service for Bitcoin, Ether, and other tokenized assets.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Coinstats2025/09/09 19:16
