Why is Shiba Inu Volume up 120% Despite Crypto Market Crash?

By: CoinGape
2025/08/25 20:19
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019537-5.02%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000563-3.43%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-2.62%

The crypto market has once again entered a turbulent phase, but Shiba Inu is presenting an odd picture with a 120% volume surge. Although the meme coin also experienced turbulence in the ongoing volatile-filled market, investors’ interest is peaking, in contrast to many experts’ allegations that these meme-inspired cryptos wouldn’t survive much. Let’s discuss what’s pumping the SHIB’s trading volume today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shiba Inu Volume Skyrockets 120% Despite Crypto Market Crash

CoinMarketCap data shows that a significant surge in the trading volume of Shiba Inu has occurred today. In just 24 hours, it has grown nearly 120%, bringing the total trading volume to $360.13. Notably, SHIB was on a similar level just earlier in the week, but what makes it more significant is that the entire market is crashing, while its trading volume is skyrocketing.

More importantly, similar to Bitcoin and the rest of the altcoins, SHIB price is also down, $0.00001233 at present, after a nearly 2% crash.

Source: CoinMarketCap, SHIB Price Chart

The decline follows the major market correction, but the volume surge is due to the new updates on migrating the LEASH token to LEASH V2. Notably, the migration would fix a few key issues and would introduce a fully audited fixed supply model. Moreover, it will add burn-to-claim migration, external audit, and support from crypto exchanges.

Shibburn also notes the burning of the 3,743,880 SHIB tokens today, reducing its total supply and adding to its demand.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Crypto Market Crash Liquidates $830M in 24 Hours

The major crypto market is facing a sharp correction today, initiated by the Bitcoin price crash. In late Sunday hours, an OG BTC whale sold 24,000 BTC, which led to its crash. Other investors also followed, adding significant downward pressure in the market.

As a result, $830M has been liquidated from the market, with Ethereum ($295.70M) and Bitcoin positions ($272.36M) getting wiped out the most. Other altcoins like SOL, DOGE, and more were also liquidated, affecting 165,843 traders.

Source: CoinGlass, Crypto Liquidation

Notably, the drop came just a day after Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, where he hinted at an interest rate cut, pumping the crypto prices. However, that changed, impacting Bitcoin, SHIB, and the rest of the assets.

Although experts see further volatility this week due to the release of the Core PCE Price Index (YoY and MoM), Fed officials speaking and more, Shiba Inu could reject the trend with high trading volume.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324-3.84%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Share
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.9707-2.06%
Polkadot
DOT$3.911-4.11%
RWAX
APP$0.002985-14.56%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Share
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.0987-2.59%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01669+2.32%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4596-4.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining