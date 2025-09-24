Why Is XRP Price Down, And Which Top Crypto Are Investors Accumulating Today?

The crypto market is facing turbulence, and XRP has been caught in the middle. A 4% market decline has erased billions in value, sending XRP below the $3 mark for the first time in weeks. The token, once a dominant force in trading volume, is now slipping, with its market cap falling to $168.32 billion.
The drop follows Bitcoin’s slide under $115,000, a move that has weighed on every major altcoin. These developments explain why XRP price is down, yet investors are also looking elsewhere for opportunities. Among the tokens attracting new capital, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is standing out.
XRP has been experiencing a sharp downturn following the much-anticipated ETF debut in the United States. The listing generated over $37 million in day-one volume, a historic figure. Yet, instead of sustaining upward momentum, profit-taking dominated.
Large institutional investors exited their positions quickly, cashing in on earlier gains. As a result, heavy selling pressure emerged. Consequently, the token’s failure to sustain the rally has unsettled many holders.
Adding to the challenge, XRP traders faced nearly $22 million in liquidations in a single day. Almost all of these were long positions, amplifying the fall. As forced sales mounted, market sentiment deteriorated further. Moreover, broader uncertainty grew after the SEC introduced new compliance rules that affect altcoins.
These rules raised questions about long-term prospects for ETFs, leading to a cautious stance among traders. As of now, XRP is battling to stay above $2.80, with bears targeting $2.50 if support weakens.
While XRP is sliding, investors are accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project is presenting itself as a decentralized borrowing and lending platform, starting on Ethereum and set to expand further.
The presale is currently in Phase 6, priced at $0.035, which is a 250% increase from the opening phase at $0.01. Phase 6 is already 45% filled, showing strong demand. So far, the presale has raised $16,200,000 with 16,520 holders on board.
Phase 6 is running fast, and once completed, Phase 7 will begin at $0.04, a 14.3% step-up. The token is set to launch at $0.06, meaning current buyers stand to secure around 371% gains post-listing. These tiered increases are encouraging investors to act early, as each phase locks in higher entry costs.
Mutuum Finance operates two markets: Peer-to-Contract for instant pooled liquidity, and Peer-to-Peer for tailored loan agreements. This model allows both casual lenders seeking predictable returns and advanced traders wanting custom loan terms to participate.
Mutuum Finance recently finalized its CertiK audit with a token score of 90/100, highlighting robust security. In parallel, it launched a $50,000 bug bounty program with rewards spread across critical, major, minor, and low findings.
The team also introduced a leaderboard dashboard rewarding the top 50 holders with bonus tokens. To add further excitement, a $100,000 MUTM giveaway has been announced, with 10 winners each taking $10,000, subject to eligibility rules.
Mutuum Finance’s presale design ensures transparent price discovery and predictable returns. Investors from earlier phases have already seen price growth, and current buyers are positioned for potential upside at launch.
Beyond token value, the platform’s lending and borrowing mechanics provide real-world use cases. This combination of rising token prices and solid product utility is fueling the surge of interest.
Moreover, the $16,200,000 already raised underlines investor confidence. The total holder count crossing 16,520 reflects the broad reach of the project in a relatively short time. Consequently, MUTM is being viewed as one of the best crypto to buy now, especially for those searching for an altcoin with sustainable growth potential.
XRP’s decline is reminding traders that even top cryptocurrencies are not immune to profit-taking, regulatory pressure, or sudden liquidations. These factors are driving cautious investors to explore alternatives. Mutuum Finance is attracting attention because it is not tied to the same headwinds currently weighing on XRP. Instead, it is progressing through its presale phases, offering structured growth and clear utility.
In short, while XRP is facing turbulence, investors have already begun accumulating Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The presale momentum, security framework, and innovative design show why it is being seen as a top crypto to buy now.
This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.