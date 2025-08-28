Why It’s Getting Easier to Join the Top 10% of XRP Holders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:05
  • New data shows that owning just 2,397 XRP is now enough to be in the top 10% of all holders.
  • The entry requirement for the top 10% has fallen, even as nearly 11,000 new wallets joined the tier.
  • This trend comes as XRP’s price consolidates, with technicals pointing to a major breakout soon.

Fresh data on the XRP Rich List has once again become the talk of the community revealing exactly how much XRP it takes to climb into the wealthiest ranks of holders. 

Shared by crypto analyst “Good Morning Crypto” and later confirmed by community-driven platform rich-list.info, reveals a surprising trend: it’s now easier to break into the top 10% of XRP holders than it was just a few weeks ago.

How Much XRP Do You Need to Be in the Top 10%?

As of now, owning 2,396.7 XRP is enough to place you in the top 10% of wallets. At today’s price of roughly $3 per token, that equals around $7,190. 

For comparison, earlier this month the threshold was 2,433 XRP. This means the entry requirement has actually dropped by 32 XRP, even as the number of wallets in this tier has climbed by nearly 11,000 to 690,984.

Moving Higher Up

To move higher up the ladder, the top 5% of holders now requires about 8,370 XRP (roughly $25,110), a slight decrease from earlier in August when the figure stood at 8,517 XRP. 

To break into the elite top 1%, a holder needs 50,025 XRP (about $150,075). The ultra-exclusive top 0.1% requires a hefty 350,492 XRP, worth over $1 million at current prices. Even so, XRP’s retail-heavy distribution makes its rich list more accessible than coins dominated by a handful of whales.

What Does This Mean for the Price of XRP?

This shift in the rich list comes as XRP’s price remains locked in a tight consolidation. The daily chart shows XRP consolidating around $3.01, with Bollinger Bands tightening to between $2.81 and $3.30, hinting at an imminent volatility breakout.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 49.3, indicating a neutral zone with neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD lines are flat near the zero level, showing indecision but suggesting the potential for a strong move once momentum builds. 

Accumulation/distribution data continues to show steady inflows, reflecting underlying investor interest even during consolidation.

If XRP confirms an upside breakout, the immediate resistance lies at $3.30, followed by stronger targets near $4. On the downside, support is at $2.81, and a failure to hold could drag the token toward $2.50.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-rich-list-update-top-10-percent-shockingly-low-barrier-entry/

