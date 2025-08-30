Why Jonathan Kuminga Has Brought The Warriors To A Standstill

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:56
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4057-3.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10374+1.85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.7564+1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020157+8.48%
Sign
SIGN$0.0704-1.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002756+0.07%

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 14: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NBA training camps open in less than one month, and the Golden State Warriors still have only nine players signed to standard contracts. While most teams need to fill one or two more roster spots between now and the start of the season, the Warriors have to sign at least five more players.

For now, the Warriors are the only team that has yet to sign a single player this offseason. They have their ongoing restricted-free-agency standoff with Jonathan Kuminga to thank for that.

At the moment, the Warriors are roughly $25.0 million below the $195.9 million first apron and nearly $36.9 million below the $207.8 million second apron. Kuminga is the first domino that needs to fall before they fill out the remainder of the roster.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors have offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million contract, but he’s shown little interest in accepting it. That’s “due in large part to the Warriors’ insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause,” they added.

If Kuminga eventually relents and takes that deal, he’ll have a starting salary of $21.75 million, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. That would leave the Warriors less than $15.2 million below the second apron with five open roster spots.

That’s where things could get tricky.

Kuminga Could Trigger Hard-Cap Issues

If the Warriors sign Kuminga to that two-year, $45 million deal, they’d go over the first apron after rounding out the rest of their roster. That would limit them to the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception rather than the $14.1 million non-taxpayer MLE that teams get when they’re below the first apron.

If (when) the Warriors spend the taxpayer MLE—longtime Boston Celtics center Al Horford is their reported target with that exception—they’ll become hard-capped at the second apron. That means they won’t allowed to have more than $207.8 million in salary on their books at any point between now and June 30 under any circumstance.

Let’s reverse-engineer the Warriors’ salary sheet to show why Kuminga’s negotiations take priority before they commit to spending their full taxpayer MLE.

The Warriors currently have $170.5 million in salary on their books. If they spend the taxpayer MLE on Horford and then round out the rest of their roster with five veteran-minimum contracts ($2.3 million each), they’d be up to nearly $187.7 million in total salary. That would leave them less than $20.2 million below the second apron, which they could not cross since they’d be hard-capped after using the taxpayer MLE.

The starting salary of their current offer to Kuminga is more than $21.7 million. See why that’s problematic?

Granted, the Warriors don’t have to fill their entire roster by opening night. A growing number of teams have started to leave one roster spot open to maintain additional flexibility for in-season moves. The veteran-minimum exception also begins to prorate downward once the season begins, so the Warriors could just wait to fill their 15th roster spot until they could squeeze in a final minimum deal while staying under the second apron.

However, if they hard-capped themselves by using the taxpayer MLE before resolving Kuminga’s future, they’d leave themselves at risk of getting poached. The Brooklyn Nets are the only team with cap space at the moment, but they could decide to give Kuminga an offer sheet if the Warriors were limited in how much they could match.

Either way, those looming hard-cap issues might dissuade the Warriors from increasing their offer to Kuminga.

The Nuclear Option Of The Qualifying Offer

If Kuminga refuses to take the Warriors’ two-year, $45 million contract, he does have a nuclear option in his back pocket. He could instead accept his one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer, which would give him full veto rights on any trade this coming season and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2026. However, he’d be giving up nearly $14 million this year by doing so.

Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to accept his qualifying offer, so this standoff may continue for the next few weeks. Pressure will begin to rise once training camps open in late September, though. Both sides have real incentive to find a compromise, as Kuminga’s next contract will be the Warriors’ lifeline to a future major trade, while Kuminga presumably doesn’t want to punt away $14 million.

If cooler heads don’t prevail and Kuminga does take his qualifying offer, the Warriors would have nearly $178.5 million on their books before filling out the rest of their roster. That still wouldn’t leave them enough space under the first apron to spend the full non-taxpayer MLE, but they’d have more than $12 million in wiggle room under the second apron after spending the taxpayer MLE and signing five players to minimum contracts.

Depending how frisky the Warriors were feeling, they could even use a portion of the non-taxpayer MLE to pay Horford more than the taxpayer MLE or give slight raises to the players whom they’re signing to minimum deals. However, that would hard-cap them at the first apron rather than the second, which would greatly limit their rest-of-season flexibility.

Strictly from a hard-cap perspective, Kuminga taking his qualifying offer would be optimal for the Warriors. They wouldn’t have to time the rest of their signings to ensure they stay far enough below the second apron to make additional moves as needed. However, they’d be a virtual lock to lose Kuminga for nothing as an unrestricted free agent if he does pick up his qualifying offer, which would hardly be ideal.

The Warriors should thus want to avoid the nuclear option of Kuminga picking up his qualifying offer, even if it would simplify their lives from a financial standpoint. It’s worth jumping through a few extra hard-cap hoops if it means Kuminga doesn’t leave them empty-handed next offseason.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM. All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Follow Bryan on Bluesky.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/bryantoporek/2025/08/30/why-jonathan-kuminga-has-brought-the-warriors-to-a-standstill/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan

DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan

TLDR DOGE price bounces back from $0.21 support after strong selling pressure. Alex Spiro leads a $200M Dogecoin Treasury plan backed by the House of DOGE. DOGE’s daily trading volume surges 45% reaching $2.58 billion. Musk’s lawyer expected to serve as chairman of the new Dogecoin company. DOGE shows sideways movement in a symmetrical triangle [...] The post DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00424-2.97%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001009+2.02%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21509+0.81%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 20:57
Share
Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news of a significant transaction that underscores evolving market dynamics. A prominent figure, often referred to as a Bitcoin OG, recently executed a massive Bitcoin OG ETH swap, converting a substantial amount of BTC into Ethereum. This strategic move, valued at $109 million, has captured the attention of investors and analysts alike, signaling potential shifts in long-term holding strategies. What’s Behind This Significant Bitcoin OG ETH Swap? Just recently, a well-known Bitcoin OG made headlines by depositing 2,120 BTC, valued at approximately $230 million, onto the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. Within a short period, a remarkable 1,000 BTC, equating to $109 million, was strategically swapped for Ethereum (ETH). This particular Bitcoin OG ETH swap was reported by Lookonchain, a prominent blockchain analytics firm, highlighting the transparency and traceability of such on-chain activities. Hyperliquid, a rising decentralized platform, facilitated this substantial transaction, allowing for direct peer-to-peer asset conversion without traditional intermediaries. Why Are Bitcoin OGs Diversifying with ETH? The decision by a long-term Bitcoin holder to perform such a large Bitcoin OG ETH swap isn’t merely a speculative play; it often reflects a deeper understanding of market trends and technological advancements. Several compelling factors might influence such a strategic pivot: Ecosystem Growth: Ethereum boasts a vibrant and expansive ecosystem, encompassing decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and numerous decentralized applications (dApps). Staking Rewards: With Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), holders can earn passive income through staking, offering a yield that Bitcoin currently does not provide natively. Technological Innovation: Ethereum continues to innovate with scalability solutions like sharding and layer-2 networks, promising enhanced transaction speeds and lower costs. Diversification Strategy: Even the most ardent Bitcoin maximalists often recognize the benefits of portfolio diversification, especially with another leading asset like Ethereum. This move suggests a belief in Ethereum’s long-term value proposition and its role as a foundational layer for the future of the decentralized internet. What Does This Bitcoin OG ETH Swap Mean for the Market? A transaction of this magnitude, particularly one involving a seasoned investor, can send ripples through the crypto market. While it’s one individual’s decision, it could be seen as a bellwether for broader trends. Moreover, it sparks important conversations among investors. Shifting Investor Sentiment: It might signal growing confidence in Ethereum’s potential to outperform Bitcoin in certain market cycles, or at least to offer a complementary growth vector. Increased ETH Demand: A large-scale Bitcoin OG ETH swap directly contributes to increased demand for Ethereum, potentially influencing its price dynamics. Validation for DeFi: The use of a decentralized exchange like Hyperliquid for such a large trade further validates the robustness and efficiency of DeFi platforms. This kind of move encourages market participants to re-evaluate their own holdings and consider the strategic advantages of diversification within the top-tier cryptocurrencies. Navigating Your Own Bitcoin OG ETH Swap Decisions For everyday investors, observing a significant Bitcoin OG ETH swap can be a valuable learning experience. However, it’s crucial to remember that individual strategies vary greatly based on risk tolerance, financial goals, and market outlook. Therefore, always conduct your own research. Key Considerations: Research Thoroughly: Understand the fundamentals of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, their respective ecosystems, and future roadmaps. Assess Your Portfolio: Determine if diversifying into ETH aligns with your personal investment strategy and risk profile. Consider Market Conditions: Crypto markets are volatile. Timing entries and exits requires careful analysis. Use Reputable Platforms: Whether centralized or decentralized, ensure the exchange you use is secure and reliable. This event serves as a powerful reminder that even long-term holders continuously adapt their strategies to maximize returns and manage risk in the dynamic crypto landscape. The recent Bitcoin OG ETH swap represents more than just a large transaction; it symbolizes an evolving perspective among early adopters regarding the future of digital assets. This strategic move highlights Ethereum’s growing appeal as a foundational asset and a powerful diversifier within a crypto portfolio. As the market matures, we can expect to see more such sophisticated strategies unfold, shaping the next era of cryptocurrency investment. It’s a testament to the continuous innovation and the ever-changing landscape of this exciting financial frontier. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a Bitcoin OG? A Bitcoin OG (Original Gangster) refers to an early adopter and long-term holder of Bitcoin, typically someone who acquired BTC in its initial years and has maintained their position through various market cycles. 2. What is Hyperliquid? Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with each other without the need for a central intermediary. It’s known for facilitating high-volume, on-chain transactions. 3. Why would a Bitcoin OG swap BTC for ETH? A Bitcoin OG might swap BTC for ETH to diversify their portfolio, capitalize on Ethereum’s growing ecosystem (DeFi, NFTs), earn staking rewards, or align with Ethereum’s technological advancements and future potential. 4. Is this a common trend among early Bitcoin holders? While not every Bitcoin OG is making such a large swap, there is a growing trend among some early holders to diversify their portfolios, often including Ethereum, to balance risk and capture growth opportunities in other leading cryptocurrencies. 5. How does this specific Bitcoin OG ETH swap affect the overall crypto market? A significant transaction like this can influence market sentiment, increase demand for ETH, and validate the use of decentralized exchanges. It encourages broader market discussion and re-evaluation of investment strategies among participants. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network to spark discussions about evolving crypto strategies and the future of digital assets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01609+0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,655.89+0.48%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01642-1.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 20:25
Share
Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Hammark said: There is no urgent reason to cut interest rates at present, and as the Federal Reserve seeks clear guidance,
MAY
MAY$0.04422-2.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1009+49.03%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01777-2.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:17
Share

Trending News

More

DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan

Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

PUMP Explodes After Triangle Breakout, Could Hit $0.004 Soon

WLF Protocol Reserves Right to Reject Risky Proposals