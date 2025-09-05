Why Latin America’s Tech Boom Won’t Last Without Women

Latin America’s tech industry is experiencing significant growth. Startups are multiplying, funding is increasing, and the region is starting to gain global recognition. But while we see the region advancing forward, it’s not advancing as a whole, as women are still underrepresented in a growing industry.

Across the region, only about 23% of technology workers are women. When you look at leadership roles, the number drops even lower.

This isn’t just a question of fairness. The people building technology shape which products get developed, how problems are defined, and which solutions make it to market. Many of the best innovations come directly from lived experiences, and those experiences look different depending on who’s in the room.

When women are excluded, whole sets of problems go unsolved. That’s not just a loss for women in tech, it’s a missed opportunity for everyone.

Our guest for this episode, Odille Sanchez from Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico’s leading engineering university, works closely with startups and innovation programs throughout Latin America. She sees firsthand the obstacles women face, from limited access to funding to the lack of mentorship and networks that help startups grow.

But she also sees progress. More initiatives are emerging to support women entrepreneurs, and cultural shifts are slowly opening doors in spaces that were once closed off.

This isn’t only a women’s issue. It’s about the future of Latin America’s tech industry and whether it can fully unlock its potential. If half the population is excluded, the region’s growth will hit a ceiling.

That’s why conversations like this one matter — and why Odille’s work is so important.

\ Transcript:

Odille Sanchez:

Hello, my name is Odille Sanchez. I’m part of the Tec de Monterrey team. Tec de Monterrey is a university in Mexico, and I lead programs and initiatives that support startups and innovation ecosystems in Latin America.

Erick Espinosa:

Amazing, thank you so much for taking the time to join me onBrains Byte Back. I’m happy to have you on the show because I feel you can provide valuable insight on how to better support women in tech, and more specifically, Latin American women.

I came across a stat that said despite rapid growth across Latin America, women—especially Latinas—remain underrepresented in leadership and technical roles. According to a 2023 report, only about 10% of tech leadership positions in the region are held by women, and less than 20% of software developers are women. The numbers shrink further when we look at Afro-Latinas or Indigenous women.

You recently wrote an article that stood out to me because you didn’t just focus on barriers but also offered frameworks on how we can build and support long-term opportunities for women in tech. Before we get into that, I want to hear your story. You’re a woman in tech, you work at a university shaping young minds—what pushed you to enter this space in the first place?

Odille Sanchez:

I think the most important part is that I’m a woman who works closely with startups and founders—both men and women—but I’m also a mother. Every day I balance working with people who are building projects while also raising a family.

The gap often appears in how we value these two roles. Leading a family and leading a startup are both demanding, and women in this sector usually carry both responsibilities. That’s one reason why I’ve committed myself to supporting women and building initiatives that strengthen innovation ecosystems in Latin America.

Erick Espinosa:

I think what you’re saying is important—women often take on leadership at home and that naturally translates into other areas like tech. But what was the moment you realized you wanted to work in this industry and specifically support Latin American women?

Odille Sanchez:

For me, it has always been about using science, technology, and innovation to create real solutions. My question is: how can I help people develop ideas that truly impact society—whether in health, agriculture, digital products, or other sectors?

That purpose is what brought me into this space. Every day is different. I meet new people, get involved in new initiatives, and connect resources across Mexico and Latin America. What excites me is orchestrating knowledge, ideas, infrastructure, and people to strengthen the ecosystem.

Erick Espinosa:

Since you work at a university, you interact with a lot of young people. Are you seeing more women who want to enter tech or launch startups? And what kinds of conversations do you have with them when they turn to you for advice?

Odille Sanchez:

At Tec de Monterrey, we work not only with students but also with the broader Latin American community. So our ecosystem includes both internal and external founders. This gives us a broader perspective beyond the “university bubble.”

What we see is that many young women are eager to get involved, to learn, and to participate in existing initiatives. But often the leadership roles—like being a founder or CEO—come later as they gain experience and complete their academic development. So the role of women evolves over time, and we need to support them at every stage.

Erick Espinosa:

In your article, you mentioned three key objectives to support women in tech, and one of them is building community. Could you explain what that looks like in practice?

Odille Sanchez:

There’s a concept called “resource orchestration,” which means understanding what resources you have, what you need, and how to connect with others who can provide value. Networks and communities grow through these small exchanges—tangible and intangible—that build trust and results over time.

It’s not just about networking events. The true value is in the outcomes and results that emerge from collaboration. For women, this community is especially important because we share similar personal and professional experiences, which makes the support more meaningful.

Erick Espinosa:

Another thing you touched on is digitization. Younger generations have access to tools and role models that previous generations didn’t. Do you think social media and technology are changing the way young women see their future in tech?

Odille Sanchez:

Absolutely. Access to digital tools and information improves quality of life and frees up time for other pursuits. Younger women now see real examples of female role models who are leading companies and balancing personal lives. That makes aspirations more tangible.

Technology also reduces the time and effort needed to build solutions. Tasks that used to take months can now be done in weeks with AI or automation. That opens doors for women to focus more on creativity and strategy.

Erick Espinosa:

That reminds me of something I saw online—people are using tools like ChatGPT to jumpstart business ideas they might not have pursued before. Have you seen women in your network using these tools to get their ideas off the ground?

Odille Sanchez:

Yes, definitely. At Tec de Monterrey we support startups at all stages, and AI tools are transforming the early-stage process. What used to take months—like market validation—can now be done in weeks.

This reduces the “pain” in terms of time and effort, which makes it easier for women to balance other responsibilities while building a startup. At the end of the day, the most valuable resource is knowledge and creativity. These tools allow women to focus their talent on higher-value work.

Erick Espinosa:

I think that’s incredible. Many people have ideas but don’t know where to start, and now these tools give them a clearer path forward.

Latina women are often described as resilient and strong. What do you think is unique about Latin American women that makes them successful in building startups?

Odille Sanchez:

I wouldn’t call it magic. I think Latin American women have a very clear understanding of real problems because they experience them firsthand. Many of our countries still face major challenges, so women develop solutions based on lived experiences.

This direct connection to real problems makes their projects relevant and impactful. That’s a unique characteristic of women in our region.

Erick Espinosa:

Resilience is a good word for that. Another challenge is financing. In Latin America, 73% of women entrepreneurs cannot access financial support, and many use their own savings. Do you see progress, or is this still an area that needs a major push?

Odille Sanchez:

It still needs a push. There are some funds and initiatives specifically for women, which are important, but the deeper issue is cultural. If most investors, accelerators, and institutions are led by men, naturally the support flows to male founders.

The real solution is more women in leadership across the ecosystem—running incubators, funds, and programs. That will create structural change so support for women entrepreneurs becomes the norm, not the exception.

Erick Espinosa:

That’s the whole point of DEI initiatives. People in power often support others who look like them—sometimes unconsciously. These programs try to correct that by intentionally supporting diverse founders, whether women, Afro-Latinas, or Indigenous women. Without money and resources, you can’t get projects off the ground.

Before I let you go, could you share a story of a startup you supported that made you proud?

Odille Sanchez:

Yes, one example is Bioplaster, founded by Andrea Bonilla. I’ve known Andrea since the early days of her startup and watched her raise funding, win awards, and grow personally as well as professionally. Her journey shows how the growth of a founder and the growth of a startup are deeply connected.

Another case is Creative Food Labs, which developed a product called Healing Nut. Their CTO, a woman, sadly passed away, and it had a huge impact on the startup’s progress. It showed how critical women leaders are, even when they aren’t always visible.

Both cases remind me that supporting the woman behind the startup is just as important as supporting the company itself.

Erick Espinosa:

And I imagine mentorship is key too—being able to call someone like you to bounce around ideas is invaluable. For young women listening, what’s the best way to reach out to you?

Odille Sanchez:

The easiest way is by email. I’m also available on LinkedIn, and I’ll always try to respond as soon as possible. At Tec de Monterrey we have many initiatives and connections across Latin America, and we also link to international accelerators. So I encourage anyone interested to reach out.

Erick Espinosa:

Amazing. I think you’re doing incredible work. Thank you again for joining me on this episode ofBrains Byte Back.

Odille Sanchez:

Thank you, Erick.

