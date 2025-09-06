Why MicroStrategy Missed Out On S&P 500 Milestone

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:50
Threshold
T$0.0158-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,893.9-1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10064+2.85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.185-2.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017279+4.88%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002645+0.22%

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has built its reputation as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, yet the company was left out of the S&P 500 during the latest rebalancing.

The decision surprised many in the crypto community, who expected the Michael Saylor–led firm to join the ranks of America’s most valuable companies. Notably, crypto trading platform Robinhood was included in the index.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Why Did Strategy Miss Out on S&P 500 Inclusion?

The S&P Dow Jones Indices does not disclose why specific firms are excluded, but its criteria require that companies post positive earnings over the last four quarters, including the latest quarter. Strategy’s financial record does not meet that bar.

Since pivoting to Bitcoin in 2020, the company’s results have swung sharply depending on BTC’s price.

Sponsored

Sponsored

In the second quarter of this year, rising Bitcoin valuations pushed Strategy’s net profit above $10 billion. However, just one quarter earlier, a BTC slump forced the firm to record a $4.2 billion net loss.

This inconsistency likely factored into the decision to exclude the stock despite its market capitalization and trading volume.

Indeed, Strategy’s potential addition to the S&P 500 carries weight beyond prestige. The index anchors trillions of dollars in institutional funds and ETFs, meaning inclusion often sparks additional buying pressure.

Strategy, which currently holds 636,505 BTC in its corporate treasury, could use that recognition to attract more mainstream investors to the emerging industry.

Considering this, some crypto community members argue that the index should adapt to the new financial reality Bitcoin represents.

Sponsored

Sponsored

To corroborate this point, Saylor pointed out that the firm’s stock has delivered nearly double the return of Bitcoin itself. He added that it has outclassed traditional assets such as the S&P 500.

Strategy’s Stock Performance vs. S&P 500 Index. Source: Michael Saylor

Meanwhile, the next opportunity for inclusion will come in December, when S&P will announce its new quarterly adjustments.

Until then, Strategy’s exclusion highlights the tension between traditional financial metrics and digital assets’ volatile but growing influence.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/microstrategy-misses-out-sp-500-index/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15598-3.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Share
Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8119-2.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017278+4.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.072-3.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Share
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.5908-1.95%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.41%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Share

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal