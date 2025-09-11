The post Why New Crypto Investors Favour Backing Layer Brett Over Solana In September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto cycle is heating up for September, but not all projects are coming along for the ride. Solana remains steady, dominant, and institutionally favoured, but its recent price action is putting traders to sleep. As a result, new wallet addresses are favouring Layer Brett over the crypto. Layer Brett, a new meme coin, has now gathered more than 5,000 holders, who have pulled in more than $3.3 million in presale funding.

Layer Brett: The new meme coin investors aren’t joking with

At this point, the native Layer Brett token (LBRETT) isn’t just being accumulated; it’s now being hunted. The frenzy feels almost surreal. Within weeks of its launch, Layer Brett is already trending on social platforms, drawing in both retail traders and analysts looking for big returns.

The rush towards the Layer Brett project is based on technological superiority and advantage. It’s built as a full Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, designed to fix real issues like high gas fees and slow transaction times.

With the ability to process up to 10,000 transactions per second and fees dropping to as little as $0.0001, it positions itself as a low-gas-fee crypto with practical utility. This makes it stand out from traditional meme coins and even from some established Layer 1 networks.

DeFi staking is another arsenal under Layer Brett’s belt. Early buyers can lock in their tokens for staking rewards of more than 777% APY. For new crypto investors, this passive income opportunity could set them ahead in a market where volatility runs amok.

Layer Brett’s deflationary token model is another draw for new crypto investors. With a hard cap of just 10 billion tokens, scarcity is built in from its foundation. That’s an edge that makes it avoid the regular dilution problem that plagues meme coins in the cryptocurrency industry.

The current Solana price action is backed by an enormous daily trading volume of $9.47 billion. That kind of liquidity and daily turnover shows Solana’s dominant position in Web 3 despite being a well-established Layer-1. Yet the Solana price keeps consolidating, displaying steady momentum even in a volatile market.

Eyes are now turning towards the Alpenglow upgrade, whose mainnet activation is targeted for early 2026. The goal is to improve how fast the network confirms transactions and make it easier to build on. It’s also expected to help the chain run more efficiently overall.

This comes at a time when other Layer 1 platforms are stepping up. Speed and ease of use are more important than ever in the evolving cryptocurrency universe. Solana already has strong support from developers and investors. If the upgrade delivers, it could bring new momentum to the chain in the months ahead.

Developers are optimistic that this update will also reduce congestion during high-volume periods. If successful, it could make Solana a more attractive base layer for DeFi and gaming projects moving forward.

Conclusion

Solana keeps tearing when it comes to new rollouts. However, the question for new crypto investors isn’t whether Solana works or runs fast; it already does. The challenge is whether there’s still room for exponential ROI compared to early-stage crypto presales. That’s where Layer Brett changes the equation. The new crypto is still at a low entry point of $0.0055, while possessing a sturdier foundation than Solana.

