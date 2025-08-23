Why SOL, XRP, DOGE, and PENGU are Exploding Today?

The crypto market, which was stained red yesterday, has shifted to green today, witnessing a significant trend shift. Digital assets like SOL, ETH, PENGU, and a few others are leading the double digital gains, whereas XRP, DOGE, and a few others are also following along. Notably, a few key updates have taken place in the last 24 hours, fueling the rally.

Crypto Market Turns Green, Market Cap Surpasses $4T

After a nearly week-long downtrend, green dominates the crypto heatmap today, showcasing a major recovery in digital assets. CoinMarketCap data reveals that with a significant uptrend, digital assets like SOL, XRP, and others are flourishing. As a result, the global crypto market cap has surged 4%, surpassing the $4 trillion mark. Moreover, the trading volume has hit $260 billion after an 80% surge.

Although the uncertainty and shift in trend are normal in the crypto space, the reversal today came unexpectedly. Various macroeconomic events, including the FOMC Minutes, had already brought unexpected volatility to the market. The same was believed to continue until the interest rate cut odds revived hopes for the assets.

Why SOL, XRP, DOGE, PENGU, and Other Coins are Exploding?

The crypto market is showing signs of life once again, as Bitcoin and the rest of the altcoins regain upward momentum. Beginning with BTC, whose price is up 2% today, it is finally above the $115k mark after the earlier crash.

Altcoins are also on a similar trajectory, led by the Solana and Ethereum price rally. ETH nears the ATH, whereas SOL crossed the $200 mark, led by Circle’s $500M USDC minting, ETF momentum, and more.

Notably, the launch of Kanye’s YZY token on the Solana network also fueled the rally. DOGE price is also up 8.8% today amid whale accumulation and trend reversal, whereas PENGU is up 15% amid the game launch hype.

Even XRP has surpassed the $3 mark as the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit officially ends.

Source: CoinMarketCap, Crypto Market Heatmap

All these altcoins are facing increased trader interaction and high trading volume. In this regard, Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech has played the most significant role as he hinted at upcoming interest rate cuts.

Moreover, the ETF issuers have updated their filings due to good signs from the SEC, fueling the digital assets’ performance. Overall, major developments (positive) for the crypto space took place in the last few hours, pumping the market up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

SOL, ETH, and PENGU are leading today’s rally with double-digit gains.

The total market cap has surged more than 4% today, surpassing the $4 trillion mark.

Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech primarily triggered today’s crypto market rally.







Pooja Khardia Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.



Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.



Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.



When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.