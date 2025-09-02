Why Solana Is My Top Crypto Pick Right Now: The Case for SOL Over ETH

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Right now, I’m convinced that Solana is the trade. Not Bitcoin. Not Ethereum. Solana.
I know that might sound bold. But hear me out. I’ve got my money where my mouth is. I’m holding a significant long position in SOL. And I think we’re about to see something special.
The Champagne Tower Effect Is Real 🥂
Here’s how crypto cycles actually work. Money flows like a champagne tower. Bitcoin gets filled first. Always. Then profits spill over into other large caps.
Ethereum usually benefits from this rotation. But this cycle, Solana has been the darling. The pattern is crystal clear when you look at the charts.
Bitcoin has been climbing steadily since 2021. Ethereum just hit its previous all-time high. It’s had an incredible 85-degree ascent since April.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.